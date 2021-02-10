Boulder County Sheriff’s Office: Calwood Fire’s cause unknown

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that the cause of the Calwood Fire is unknown, based on physical evidence and interviews.

According to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, the months-long investigation included interviews with people who fought and fled the fire

Sheriff’s detectives began their investigation into the cause and origin of the fire immediately after assisting with the evacuations of homes in the path of the fire, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday afternoon.

The Calwood Fire sparked on Oct. 17 and burned 10,105 acres, destroying 20 homes and 27 properties.

