GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office: Calwood…

Latest Headlines

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office: Calwood Fire’s cause unknown

Smoke and flames are visible from Nelson Road and 39th Street as the CalWood Fire continues to burn in the foothills west of Longmont on Oct. 19, 2020. The fire has burned 9,106 acres and damaged or destroyed 26 structures. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
Smoke and flames are visible from Nelson Road and 39th Street as the CalWood Fire continues to burn in the foothills west of Longmont on Oct. 19, 2020. The fire has burned 9,106 acres and damaged or destroyed 26 structures. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that the cause of the Calwood Fire is unknown, based on physical evidence and interviews.

According to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, the months-long investigation included interviews with people who fought and fled the fire

Sheriff’s detectives began their investigation into the cause and origin of the fire immediately after assisting with the evacuations of homes in the path of the fire, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday afternoon.

The Calwood Fire sparked on Oct. 17 and burned 10,105 acres, destroying 20 homes and 27 properties.

This is a developing story. 

Kelsey Hammon

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Retirement And Estate Planning

    Where do you go when you need help with retirement and estate planning in northern Colorado? Kevin Dunnigan is a...
  2. Pet Friendly Apartments In Boulder

    Discover pet friendly apartments you actually love to live in at Habitat Apartments in Boulder. Your pet will love the...
  3. The Beauty Of Hardwood Floors

    For warmth and upscale style, nothing beats the beauty of hardwood floors. Transform the look of your favorite rooms with...
  4. Your Local Favorite From Home Appliances

    Start with already low prices, then add in special offers from major brands and you’ll see why J Day’s Appliance...
  5. Preschool With The Highest Quality Rating

    Flagstaff Academy is home to the preschool with the highest quality rating by Colorado Shines. This is a high quality,...