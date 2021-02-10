GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Texas woman seriously injured in Rocky Mountain National Park

Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team members use a rescue toboggan to transport a woman who was injured after sliding into a rock pile on Tuesday near Emerald Lake in the park. (Courtesy photo)
A 21-year-old Texas woman was rescued after being seriously injured Tuesday when she slid into a rock pile near Emerald Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park.

According to a news release, the woman slid between 70 and 100 feet down a snow-covered slope into the naturally formed rock pile, or talus slope, on the south side of the lake. The release only described the woman’s injuries as serious but did not offer further detail.

Park search and rescue team members provided the woman with advanced medical care before using a rescue toboggan to transport her to the Bear Lake Trailhead, where a waiting ambulance took her to Estes Park Health, then a nearby trauma center.

