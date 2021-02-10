GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Whole Foods to open Table Mesa store in Boulder on Feb. 24

Whole Foods Market will open its new Boulder location in the former Lucky’s Market anchor space at the Table Mesa Shopping Center on Feb. 24.

The 32,000-square-foot space at 695 S. Broadway has been vacant for about a year after Lucky’s closed as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy procedure.

Whole Foods has an existing store on Pearl Street and also operates the historic Ideal Market on Alpine Avenue.

The Table Mesa grocer will feature items from more than 130 Boulder County suppliers, including local breweries such as Avery Brewing Co., Finkel & Garf Brewing Co. and Sanitas Brewing Co., Whole Foods said.

“Due in part to Whole Foods Market’s commitment to local suppliers, local brands in the Boulder area like Ka-Pop! chips and Pastificio Boulder pasta have been able to expand their reach within Whole Foods Market stores,” according to a company news release. “Additionally, more than 18 Boulder companies have grown from local suppliers to global brands at Whole Foods Market, including Purely Elizabeth cereals, Goddess Garden sunscreen and Wildmade Snacks fruit strips. Several suppliers, like RollinGreens frozen appetizers and Boulder Bake cookies, are also recipients of Whole Foods Market’s Local Producer Loan Program, which provides low interest loans to local producers to help grow their businesses.”

As part of its “Shop Local, Give Local” program, Whole Foods will match 100% of local product purchases up to $10,000 between Feb. 24 and March 17. Proceeds will support local sustainable agriculture nonprofit group Growing Gardens.

Lucky’s, headquartered in Niwot, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in late January 2020 after announcing that it would close 32 stores out of its peak size of 39. The closures came about a month after grocery titan Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced that it would divest its investment stake in Lucky’s.

Bo and Trish Sharon, the Boulder couple that founded Lucky’s, acquired the north Boulder and Fort Collins locations.

The Longmont Lucky’s location was transformed last year into an Alfalfa’s Market, which opened in October.

