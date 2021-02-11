Boulder County Courthouse national historic places project nets award

History Colorado recently presented an award to the project that resulted in the Boulder County Courthouse being recognized on the National Register of Historic Places for its significance to Colorado LGBTQ history.

The annual History Colorado awards are named after Colorado’s first state historic preservation officer, Stephen H. Hart, and recognize “outstanding projects and individual achievements in archaeology and historic preservation,” according to the organization. The Boulder County Courthouse project received the Governor’s Award.

In 2018, the Keeper of the National Register officially approved an amendment to the Boulder County Courthouse’s place on the National Register of Historic Places. The amendment was in recognition of Clela Rorex issuing the state’s first same sex marriage licenses in 1975 as the county clerk and recorder.

The award notes the courthouse is significant because of contributions to social history, playing an important role in the civil rights struggles of the LGBTQ community.

The impetus to seek enhanced recognition by the National Register for the courthouse where Rorex issued those half dozen licenses — before ceasing to do so after an adverse opinion was issued by then-Colorado Attorney General J. D. MacFarlane — came from Erika Warzel, national and state register coordinator for History Colorado, and her predecessor, Astrid Liverman.

Warzel has said it was part of a larger initiative launched by her office to seek recognition for communities she and Liverman knew to be under-represented by the National Register — LGBTQ, women’s history, Asian American/Pacific Islanders, African-Americans, Latino-Hispanic and urban Native Americans.

The national recognition gives the courthouse standing alongside historically significant places like the Stonewall Inn in New York City, where members of the gay community rioted following a police raid in 1969.

Warzel, in a video presentation for the award, said Rorex “was really trying to fairly apply the law. She wasn’t trying to be a maverick.”

In the same video, Rorex said she didn’t know anyone in the LGBTQ community when she started issuing the same sex marriage licenses.

“In my mind, it was a matter of equality,” she said.

She added she wasn’t prepared for the “chaos” that erupted after her decision and, at the time, “never really thought this was historic.”