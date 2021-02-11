Boulder murder suspect ruled incompetent to proceed

The man suspected of beating another man to death with a pipe in Boulder in October has been declared incompetent to proceed, and his case will be halted while he is taken to the state hospital for treatment.

Zachary Miller, 36, is charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, felony murder and robbery in the death of Christopher Havens, 46.

Defense attorneys in January filed a motion raising some concerns about Miller’s competency and his ability to assist in his own defense, and requested he be given an evaluation.

Boulder District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Shannon Carbone said that after the evaluation, a judge deemed Miller incompetent to proceed earlier this week, and ordered Miller be taken to the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo in an effort to restore him to competency.

Miller is set for a conference on Feb. 23 so attorneys can get an update on the status of his transfer from Boulder County Jail to the state hospital, and is also set for a review hearing on May 13.

According to an affidavit, police were called to the 2600 block of Walnut Street on Oct. 24 after Havens was found dead on a mattress outside.

Police said Havens had severe head trauma and was declared dead at the scene. A preliminary examination would later show almost the entire left side of his skull was fractured.

According to the affidavit, police found a bloody pipe as well as blood spatter on the mattress and a nearby tree.

Police had responded to the area the night before for a loitering complaint, and officers said they found Havens there and told him he could not camp in the area.

According to the affidavit, a witness said he was drinking with Havens in the area sometime between 8 p.m. and midnight on Oct. 23. The witness said at some point a man came out from behind the trees and started attacking Havens with the pipe.

The witness said he eventually tackled the man to stop the attack. According to the affidavit, the witness heard the attacker say something to the effect of “serving” Havens.

After noticing Havens’ pockets were empty, police pulled a warrant for his missing phone and tracked it back to the area of 26th and Walnut streets, and police found Miller at about 10 p.m. Saturday in the area with the phone.

Police said Miller had what appeared to be blood on his shoes and coat, and the pattern on his shoe matched a footprint found at the crime scene.

Police said both men were believed to be homeless, but have not yet said if they knew each other.