CU officials propose 3% tuition increase

University of Colorado leaders are proposing a 3% tuition increase after holding tuition flat for three years as the system continues to face financial uncertainties because of the coronavirus pandemic.

At CU Boulder, that would mean a $320 annual increase for incoming freshman resident students and a $1,096 annual increase for incoming freshman nonresident students. The Boulder campus has a four-year tuition guarantee, so second, third and fourth-year students will not be impacted by the tuition increase.

The proposed increase would raise graduate student tuition by $354 per year for resident graduate students and $948 per year for nonresident graduate students.

Tuition increases, and the entire CU budget, will be finalized and voted on by the Board of Regents this summer.

In a presentation to the board on Thursday, Chief Financial Officer Todd Saliman also proposed changing merit pay increases and tying them to campus enrollment.

“Only if fall enrollment comes in stronger than expected would we be able to consider it,” he said.

