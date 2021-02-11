GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

New weekly unemployment claims in Colorado rise…

Business

New weekly unemployment claims in Colorado rise to 14,018 as federal programs restart

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

An additional 14,018 people filed for traditional unemployment benefits in the week ending Feb. 6, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said Thursday, marking a sharp rise of 3,029 from the week prior.

A total of 72,507 state residents were on continuing benefits in the week of Jan. 30, a sharp decline of 2,357 from the week before.

The department also began processing claims for two federally-funded pandemic unemployment programs this week that were backdated from Dec. 27 to Jan. 30, processing a total of 278,384 claims from 75,415 state residents sent in during that period.

Nationwide, the U.S. Labor Department said 793,000 Americans filed for first-time benefits in the period, a decrease of 19,000 from the week prior.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

Dan Mika | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Custom Stone Signs

    An eye-catching business sign makes a positive impression on customers—so you want it to be good! Custom stone signs are...
  2. When You Have Lost A Loved One

    When you have lost a loved one, there are many decisions to make. The compassionate directors at Greenwood & Myers...
  3. Retirement And Estate Planning

    Where do you go when you need help with retirement and estate planning in northern Colorado? Kevin Dunnigan is a...
  4. Pet Friendly Apartments In Boulder

    Discover pet friendly apartments you actually love to live in at Habitat Apartments in Boulder. Your pet will love the...
  5. The Beauty Of Hardwood Floors

    For warmth and upscale style, nothing beats the beauty of hardwood floors. Transform the look of your favorite rooms with...