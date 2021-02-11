GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Officials urge people to leash dogs at CU South after more rescues

University of Colorado Boulder police are asking residents to make sure they leash their dogs while on the CU South property after two more pairs of owners and animals had to be pulled from the water Wednesday, marking three times this month crews have had to respond to the site on rescue calls.

In a tweet, CU police wrote there were two separate incidents at the property Wednesday in which off-leash dogs chased birds onto the ice and then fell through. In both cases, the owners went after the dogs and also ended up falling in.

Both times, rescue crews were able to get humans and dogs out of the water, “very cold and wet, but safe.”

The calls marked the second and third times this month rescue crews have had to pull a dog out of the water at that property.

“Please keep your dogs on a leash on the property,” CU-Boulder police tweeted. “It is for your safety and the safety of others. Also, if your dog does fall through the ice, don’t go out after them, call 911.”

Boulder Fire-Rescue added in its own tweet, “Good advice Boulder. Call us or (Boulder police) and we will respond quickly to help. We have the appropriate gear as well.”

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
