Vehicle fire in Boulder spreads to house overnight, crews rescue dog

Damage from a fire is seen on a home on the 4300 Block of Whitney Place in Boulder on Thursday. The fire is believed to have started in a vehicle which a resident was working on, and spread to the home. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
A vehicle fire spread to a Boulder home overnight as two residents were forced to evacuate and firefighters were able to rescue a dog.

The fire started just before 3 a.m. in the 4300 block of Whitney Place when a vehicle caught fire while a resident was working on it, according to Boulder Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Dionne Waugh.

The fire spread to the home, and the two residents evacuated. Firefighters arrived on scene and were able to rescue a dog inside. Waugh said the homeowners responded properly.

“We would encourage folks never to re-enter a burning building once they’ve left,” Waugh said. “Firefighters will be on scene quickly and have the right equipment to go in and do that.”

Crews were able to put out the fire around 4 a.m. with no reported injuries.

Waugh said firefighters will be checking on the home periodically today with thermal imaging to confirm nothing has reignited.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
