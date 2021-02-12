Boulder police investigating FirstBank robbery

GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Surveillance photos of the suspect in a robbery at FirstBank, 2100 Broadway, on Feb. 12, 2021. (Boulder Police Department)
By Mitchell Byars | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Boulder police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who robbed a bank Friday morning.

According to a release, the man walked into the FirstBank at 2100 Broadway shortly after 9:30 a.m. Friday and told the teller he had a bomb and demanded money. The man left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man was described as a white male in his early 30s with a dark blond mustache, approximately 5-feet 8-inches to 6-feet tall with a slightly heavy build. He was last seen wearing round metal-rimmed glasses, a blue surgical mask, and a navy blue jacket with a grey torso and red stripe down the back.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Matt Greer at 303-441-4322 and reference case 21-1300. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or crimeshurt.com.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
