Boulder police investigating FirstBank robbery

Boulder police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who robbed a bank Friday morning.

According to a release, the man walked into the FirstBank at 2100 Broadway shortly after 9:30 a.m. Friday and told the teller he had a bomb and demanded money. The man left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man was described as a white male in his early 30s with a dark blond mustache, approximately 5-feet 8-inches to 6-feet tall with a slightly heavy build. He was last seen wearing round metal-rimmed glasses, a blue surgical mask, and a navy blue jacket with a grey torso and red stripe down the back.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Matt Greer at 303-441-4322 and reference case 21-1300. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or crimeshurt.com.