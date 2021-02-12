Boulder Police still searching for 56-year-old woman missing more than a week

Boulder police are asking the public for help finding a missing 56-year-old woman with medical conditions who hasn’t been seen since Feb. 5.

In a news release Friday, Boulder Public Safety spokeswoman Dionne Waugh stated the department is still looking for Michele Jongresso, 56, of Boulder. Previously the department reported that Jongresso had medical conditions that cause her to become disoriented.

Jongresso has not been since since last Feb. 5.

“Her family is worried about her — she suffers from a medical condition that her family has noticed is now negatively affecting her cognition,” Waugh wrote.

According to Waugh, Jongresso was last seen driving a 2005 red Ford Focus with Colorado plates 986-MDD.

The release described the woman as standing 5’6″ tall and weighing about 180 pounds with brown hair.

Anyone who sees Jongresso should call the police department at 303-441-3333. Anyone with information about her should call Detective A. McNalley at 303-441-3482.