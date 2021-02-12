King Soopers and City Markets will offer COVID-19 vaccines across Colorado

King Soopers announced it is receiving an additional supply of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as part of the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. The news will expand vaccination locations to King Soopers and City Market Pharmacy locations statewide beginning Friday.

The vaccines will only be available to people who are currently eligible for inoculation.

Reservations are required for receiving a dose, and King Soopers asks to book a time slot online at www.kingsoopers.com/covidvaccine or www.citymarket.com/covidvaccine.

King Soopers and City Market have 147 pharmacies across Colorado. They anticipate expanding vaccine distribution to the general public as the state government opens the vaccination program to other groups.

