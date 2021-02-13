Colorado may face wave of speedy trial appeals due to COVID delays

As Colorado jury trials continue to be delayed amid health concerns, attorneys are worried that a flood of appeals by defendants who felt they were not given timely trials could be coming in from across the state.

As the coronavirus pandemic has gripped the nation for almost a year now, courts throughout Colorado and the country have struggled with how to safely hold jury trials.

In Boulder County, trials were halted from March until August, with felony trials only returning in October. Then, another rise in cases prompted Boulder District Judge Ingrid Bakke to issue another halt to trials in December.

That delay was originally supposed to run through Jan. 19, but is now scheduled to last until at least March.

This has posed a problem for the courts in the form of speedy trial rights, which by law give defendants the right to a trial within six months of entering a plea of not guilty.

Defendants are allowed to waive their speedy trial rights, and have often done so in the past to accommodate attorney or witness schedules.

But with the forced closure of courts due to the pandemic, defendants scheduled for trial have seen their cases pushed back regardless of whether they agreed to extend their speedy trial rights.

Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said other states that saw court closures implemented laws that stopped the clock on speedy trial rights during those closures, something Dougherty himself remembers he saw in his time as a prosecutor in Manhattan following 9/11.

But Colorado did not take such a step, which means Dougherty said every defendant who had their trial moved back and did not voluntarily waive their speedy trial rights now has an avenue for appeal.

“We will be facing appeals for years to come on the speedy trial issue, even on cases with plea agreements,” Dougherty said. “This is going to be an incredibly difficult situation for the justice system for years, partly because the Colorado Legislature did not suspend speedy trial during the pandemic.”

Rule 24(c)(4)

As a way of addressing the issue, the Colorado Supreme Court in April adopted Rule 24(c)(4), granting courts the authority “to declare a mistrial on their own or by a motion of a party, if a jury pool cannot be safely assembled because of a public health crisis.”

But Dougherty said the rule was a “band aid.”

“That rule change and how it is implemented in every jurisdiction is being attacked,” Dougherty said.

Boulder defense attorney Jeff Gard managed to get his client the very first trial when Boulder resumed county court trials in August, and has been steadfast about his belief that courts should not have paused during the pandemic.

“It’s baffling to me that the person sacking my groceries, the person behind the counter at the gas station, the guy right outside of my office working on the road so we can dig up water lines, they’re all doing their jobs at the same personal risk we all take, but even though we were deemed essential, we’re not doing our jobs,” Gard said. “We’re allowing people to sit in jail not having trials while they are exposed to the risk of COVID and we’re exposing deputies as we bring in people off the streets. To me it’s unbelievable.”

Gard said once Boulder County came up with a procedure for handling jury trials safely, it should have continued to do so.

“To me, once we proved we could safely conduct them, it’s over, it’s time to conduct jury trials, it’s time to conduct the business of law,” Gard said.

Gard also said that Bakke’s latest closure of the courts did not align with state recommendations and where numbers indicated the COVID threat level was.

Gard has already filed several appeals contesting that not only were his clients’ speedy trial rights violated, but that the courts’ decision to halt trials and then issue rulings regarding public health was a separation of powers issue.

“Only the legislative and executive branches of government are empowered to make changes to either the speedy trial statutes or emergency public health orders regarding COVID-19, including whether one of the most important actors, jurors, are deemed essential and required to continue to serve,” Gard wrote in one of his appeals.

Gard says because his Boulder County court appeals will be heard by the Boulder District Court, the same body that made the decision to halt trials, he doesn’t expect a win in the early stages.

“I have no confidence an appeal will be successful at the first level,” Gard said. “But I will take this to the Colorado Court of Appeals, the Colorado Supreme Court, potentially the U.S. Supreme Court because it does involve a constitutional issue.”

So how likely is it Gard could win an appeal? Benjamin Levin, an associate law professor at the University of Colorado Boulder, said speedy trial appeals have not done particularly well in the past.

“Courts tend to be pretty reticent to enforce speedy trial,” Levin said. “One reason for that is the remedy for a speedy trial violation is generally recognized to be dismissal with prejudice, meaning the end of the case. It’s a pretty drastic remedy, and one consequence is judges tend to tread quite cautiously.”

Rule 24(c)(4), which Gard referred to as the state’s “ace up the sleeve,” could also complicate matters by turning the appeal into a discussion about public health, which has done nothing but cause arguments all over the U.S. for the better part of a year.

“This does come down to whether a jury can be safely convened and that’s a tough question,” Levin said. “Its not a clear legal standard. Its one of the challenges of this time.”

‘They haven’t figured this out yet’

But where attorneys agree the law becomes a little clearer is what happens when trials resume and the immediate health crisis is over, rendering Rule 24(c)(4) moot.

Courts across the state are facing a mountain of work whenever trials do resume after almost a full year of little to no jury trials.

“Once the crisis ends, we will have a massive backlog of trials,” Dougherty said. “To highlight that, we have 113 felony jury trials set over the next 100 days (in Boulder County). Throughout the state of Colorado, there is a backlog of approximately 14,000 trials.”

The math simply does not work especially with new health guidelines in place, and many of those trials will have to reset, meaning even more possible speedy trial appeals. But speedy trial law is clear that scheduling issues cannot be an excuse for pushing a trial back, and with no health crisis to cite, those appeals would likely have a strong argument.

“This backlog thing is going to be a whole different issue,” Gard said. “They haven’t figured this out yet. They don’t have any other rule to say, ‘Hey were busy, we’re jammed up, we got too many cases because we continued everything from March to August. There’s a lot of really well developed case law that says, ‘Too bad.’”

Levin agreed that those appeals might give the courts more pause.

“I think its definitely more likely,” Levin said. “The reality is there is such limited precedent and such limited case law of judges granting dismissals, that it’s always something of a long shot. But the claims stand a greater likelihood of success, once we’re not in a moment of extreme public health crisis.”

And even those slightly better odds of winning an appeal, coupled with a desire to clear the dockets, could entirely change the thought process behind plea deals for attorneys.

“Is there going to be either concerted effort or more widespread desire to get cases pleaded out?” Levin said. “I imagine prosecutors are thinking about it and defense attorneys are thinking about it too, whether they have greater leverage in the plea process.”

And while more leverage might be a good thing for a defense attorney on an individual case, Gard said “macro-triage” is not how the justice system is supposed to work.

“If you step away from it, it’s going to make the DA make decisions that don’t have anything to do with the justice of the case,” Gard said. “That’s going to be a situation where, from a defense perspective, maybe you get a deal. But from a perspective of justice, you need sufficient time to try cases with merit on their merit.”

‘A ruling could have a sweeping effect’

What makes this issue even more pressing is that all of these cases have a common thread, whether it be the pandemic or the ensuing backlog. Which means if one wins, it could open the floodgates.

“It’s a really interesting issue, a ruling could have a sweeping effect,” Levin said. “There is a way I could imagine a court potentially drafting a more narrow ruling. But there is the potential that once one of these comes in there is going to be a lot of action.”

While some defense attorneys have been amenable to waiving speedy trial rights, more and more have stopped doing so as the delays have continued.

Already in Boulder County, attorneys for Aidan Atkinson, who is accused of sexual assault, have gone ahead and filed an objection in that case, meaning that if he were to be convicted at a trial that has yet to happen, an appeal will likely be coming.

“It’s going to be an interesting time,” Gard said. “Hopefully defense attorneys have the courage to press the issue and say ‘No, I’m not waiving my client’s speedy trial rights. I’m here for court, I’m ready to go.

“A lot of attorneys are happy to waive, and kick the can down the road, happy to wait. There are some that aren’t. If the attorneys come together and make a stand, this could be a very significant issue, and the DA is going to have to make some choices.”

And for that reason, Dougherty is once again pleading for help from the state.

“I’m hopeful that the Legislature will take it up and try to provide a statewide solution for this very real and significant problem,” Dougherty said. “We’re certainly seeing the strain throughout the entire justice system.”

But Levin said this also provides the justice system an opportunity to reflect on speedy trial rights in much the same way the pandemic has forced officials to take a hard look at incarceration and bond issues.

“There’s also a way in which this moment has brought more attention to a lot of the day-to-day operations of the criminal system, what it looks like in jail, whether speedy trial is really a thing that plays a large role in cases,” Levin said.

“There’s the interesting question of what are the policy reverberations. Is that going to lead to bigger conversations about the way these things are structured?”