Boulder County reports 23 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Boulder County on Sunday reported 23 new coronavirus cases, but no new deaths.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 18,211 cases, Boulder County Public Health reported. The number of people who have died with COVID-19 remained at 242. There have been 510 people hospitalized with the virus. As of Friday, there were 33 people in Boulder County’s hospitals due to COVID-19.

The county’s vaccine supply increased last week, Boulder County Public Health said Friday on its Facebook page, with 8,000 first doses distributed to local providers.

There have been 33,837 Boulder County residents who have received one dose and 16,101 residents who have been fully vaccinated, according to Boulder County Public Health data. Boulder County’s adult population is roughly 265,934.

The University of Colorado Boulder, which will being hosting some in-person classes on Monday, reported that during testing on Friday there were seven positive results. There were also 908 monitoring tests and 131 diagnostic tests completed. Three campus isolation spaces were in use. Since Jan. 4, there have been 274 positive results; 3991 diagnostic tests completed and 20,906 monitoring tests performed. The academic year began on Aug. 24 and since then there have been a total of 1,999 positive results.

Across the state, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported that there have been 413,836 cases. Among the cases, there have been 5,824 deaths, and of those, 5,581 deaths due to COVID-19. There have been 22,797 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million people, there have been 2,499,994 people tested.