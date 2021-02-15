Boulder County reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 17 new cases

Boulder County Public Health on Monday reported 17 new COVID-19 cases and one new hospitalization, but no new related deaths.

The 17 new cases bring the county’s total cases to 18,228 and the new hospitalization brings the total to 511 since the pandemic began. Meanwhile the county’s death total remains unchanged at 242.

Due to President’s Day holiday, no other data the county usually reports on Mondays, such as the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, was available.

The University of Colorado Boulder did not updated its dashboard Monday. However, during testing on Friday, there were 7 positive test results from 131 diagnostic tests and 908 monitoring tests. The dashboard showed three isolation spaces were in use. Since the start of spring testing Jan. 4, there have been 274 positives from 3,991 diagnostic tests and 20,906 monitoring tests.

Boulder Valley School District did not update its dashboard Monday due to the holiday.

The St. Vrain Valley School District also did not update its dashboard Monday due to the holiday.

Statewide, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported there are 414,369 cases. There have been 5,826 deaths among cases, and of those, 5,581 deaths because of COVID-19 have been recorded. A total of 22,812 people have been hospitalized. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million people, 2,503,262 people have been tested.