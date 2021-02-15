GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Fantz in Your Pants: Trimming the dog on wine

Opinion

Fantz in Your Pants: Trimming the dog on wine

He was hauling pounds of dirt and cat appendages in the house every day

By | fantzc@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera

I shaved my brother’s dog into a lion.

Whoops a daisies.

Ushi is a doodle, so he doesn’t shed, he just outwardly fluffs into infinite floofiness. He’s the damn cutest thing. He looks like a giant Koosh ball.

Since we’ve been watching him and his brother, the little otterpup Diego (a scotchi mutt) since summer, Ushi has ballooned into a giant pom pom who frequently (see: always) rolls and rubs his back in dirt. Or mud, depending on precipitation.

Then he packs it all up into his fur — tumbleweeds, broken branches, moldy leaves, stray cat appendages, 7-Eleven coffee cups and all — and unpacks it inside my home with a violent shake. It’s become quite the dust storm in here, chock-full of sneezes and jammed-up sinuses.

Something had to be done.

“We just shave him ourselves,” my brother said. “If you take him to a groomer, they will give him one of those dumbass poodle cuts.”

Oh you just wait, my dear brother.

So I ordered a pet shaver with various guard combs, with the intent to turn him from Wasabi the Walking Bale of Hay Pekingese to perhaps a well-kempt semi-floofball, curls still intact.

Just a trim. An inch off the top. Just the tips.

So maybe I had some wine. It was my night off from responsibility. I laid out a sheet and put the walking dust storm on top of it in the kitchen and started the bzzzzzz. (My buzz already intact.) Those curls refused all of the guards. So I tried it bare ass. Then the buzzer’s battery died and only half of Ushi was shaved.

So now we have a lion. And I haven’t fixed him. My kid thinks he looks creepy and my mom wants to buy him sweatpants.

But I dig it. I think Ushi is a fan, too. I cover up his ass with a blanket on the couch when we’re snuggling and I don’t let him go in direct sunlight so his pink skin doesn’t burn.

It’ll grow back, Ushi. I promise.

At least that’s what my mom told me after I got a haircut at the airport when I was 8 years old. (Who gets a haircut at the airport?) I pointed to my past-the-shoulder flowing locks and told the non-English speaking stylist, “Just an inch off the bottom, please.”

I walked out of there nearly bald.

So I don’t want to hear another word from you, young man. Now go lay down and look cute.

Follow me on the socials @fantzypants

Christy Fantz | Central Features Editor

Christy Fantz has been covering Boulder's features beat for 15 years. As a longtime columnist for the Colorado Daily and current features editor for Boulder County newspapers, Fantz enjoys temporarily rendering readers' jaws agape with a little love tase now and again. It keeps us young.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Opinion

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Ceramic Tile Refinishing Saves Money And Time

    Do you have cracked, chipped or outdated tile in your kitchen or bathroom? You’ll be amazed at how Miracle Method...
  2. A Loving Commemoration

    The reason people in Loveland trust Viegut Funeral Home more than any other funeral home can be summed up in...
  3. Exceptional Apartments For Rent In Longmont

    Make a move in 2021! Check out The Shores at McIntosh Lake, a gated community of exceptional apartments for rent...
  4. Wouldn’t A Massage Feel Great Right Now?

    Wouldn’t a massage feel great right now? Why wait… when Blooming Massage is ready to ease the tensions of daily...
  5. A Safe Memory Care Community

    AltaVita Memory Care is a safe memory care community in Longmont. It provides a permanent, adult day program with respite...