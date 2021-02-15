Off the record: Boulder County feeling impact of court reporter layoffs

After the 20th Judicial District laid off its court reporting staff due to budget constraints, attorneys in Boulder County are trying to adjust to not having appointed employees creating a record during hearings and trials.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit in March and led to budgetary chaos for the state, Boulder County court reporters Dawn Chioda and Kim Ritter said they knew there was a chance some of them could be impacted.

“We knew there were probably going to be cuts,” Chioda said. “But we weren’t necessarily thinking that we all would be cut.”

Unfortunately, that is what ended up happening as the 20th Judicial District laid off all of its court reporters.

Officials with the 20th Judicial District said they could not comment on the decision as it related to internal employee matters.

“I think Boulder made the decision that they thought was best for the district,” Ritter said. “COVID has hit everybody really, really hard.”

But understanding the decision did not make it any easier. Ritter has been a court reporter in Boulder County for 20 years, and Chioda for 29 years full time and more than that if you count her time as a substitute court reporter to start her career.

“I had been there for more than 30 years, so it was pretty shocking, because that was my whole career,”Chioda said. “It was pretty devastating.”

Added Ritter, “It was scary for all of us, because we had been there for so long. When you get laid off it’s hard. And its scary because you don’t know what’s next.”

‘That could become a really big issue’

In addition to the hardships faced by the court reporters who got laid off, the decision has also affected the courts and attorneys.

“The impact of cutting court reports has been significant,” Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said. “The court reporters are incredibly important, highly skilled people who do the difficult job of taking down every single word spoken in court.”

Without reporters, judges and attorneys were suddenly relying on a recording device to transcribe court proceedings. And it has been an adjustment.

Attorneys said the recording device has not been as effective in picking up sound from every part of the courtroom and sometimes does not catch what every witness is saying, especially with witnesses now wearing masks into court and some hearings taking place over spotty video feeds.

“At one point in a trial we went a half-day without realizing the recording device had malfunctioned,” Dougherty said.

Boulder managing public defender Nicole Collins said those are the types of issues that don’t arise with having a live person recording proceedings.

“The court reporter is a great asset particularly in significant cases,” Collins said. “You know they’re getting everything down and if they can’t hear something, they’re telling you.”

Collins said because many serious cases are eventually appealed, it is especially important in those trials and hearings that a good record be preserved.

“My appellate lawyer would tell you it’s absolutely imperative,” Collins said. “Particularly in jury selection, where you have individuals that may or may not be talking into a mic, wearing a mask, what happens during jury selection can make the difference between a new trial or not. If it’s not recorded or inaudible, you might lose your appeal right there because of insufficient record.”

Recognizing the importance of having a court reporter for serious cases, Dougherty said his office has looked at bringing in freelance reporters, and hired one for the Isaiah Rios trial, the one murder case that took place during the brief period when Boulder resumed trials in fall 2020.

In fact, the 20th Judicial District has now issued court orders helping regulate the use of freelance court reporters.

But Dougherty said freelancers can charge their own rates, which means using one is expensive. In the Rios case, the freelancer charged $600 a day, and the DA’s Office ended up paying $15,000 for the full trial.

“We recognize the importance of having a court reporter and making sure we have a sufficient record, so we sought CARES Act funding to try to contract with court reporters to come in on especially in serious cases so we have court reporters taking down a transcript,” Dougherty said.

Dougherty noted Boulder County currently has 40 serious cases that would warrant hiring a freelance court reporter set to go once court resumes.

“What I would hope is one of two things,” Dougherty said. “First, the state judicial provides court reporters paid at state rate, that’s my first hope. Second, I’m hoping that if not, that we’re able to get more CARES Act funding to pay for at least the most serious cases.”

“That could become a really big issue if we only have the funds to pay the state rate,” Collins said. “Someone is going to have to pay for it.”

Collins said it is a crucial issue that could have long-lasting impacts.

“The appellate courts rely on the transcripts for what happened, because they weren’t there,” Collins said. “I understand why the decision was made when there were very strong budget cuts directed, but the unfortunate thing is we’re really not going to see the problems this creates most likely for years until we try to file an appeal and don’t have a transcript.

“Trials are stacked at least five deep every trial week (when courts return). If there are going to be no court reporters, there will be a whole slew of cases relying on recording devices to crate an appellate record. But if the courts figure out, ‘Well, that didn’t work,’ the damage will be done. You cant re-create a trial.”

‘I hope it’s not a new normal’

As for the reporters themselves, Ritter said most court reporters were already doing freelance work.

“I took some weeks to kind of process everything, but I have been very blessed and have been able to work,” Ritter said. “As court reporters, most of us have two careers, one as official for the state of Colorado, the other as a freelancer doing depositions.”

As for Chioda, she had enough years that she was able to retire, and she has been spending that time fostering dogs and spending more time with her family, especially with a daughter about to go to the University of Colorado Boulder.

But while both were able to land on their feet, they still miss the job and the people they worked with, from other reporters to judges and attorneys.

“It’s still really sad to not see the people every day, walking into the courtroom and saying, ‘Hi’ to everybody,” Chioda said. “That’s the part that is the hardest.”

Added Ritter, “You form friendships, and it’s a lot of very professional people that you highly respect and you enjoy working with.

“We’re very appreciative for the time that we had in Boulder, it was a great district to work in,” Ritter said. “Sadly, COVID has wreaked havoc on millions of peoples lives. Luckily for us, I think it worked out, and we’re in a good place.”

But even though neither Ritter nor Chioda are likely to return even if Boulder County does eventually bring back court reporters, both of them said they hope the district eventually will.

“I hope it’s not a new normal, but I have no idea,” Chioda said.

Added Ritter, “I’m hoping that it is just a budget thing, and eventually they will bring court reporters back. I think we’ve just kind of moved on with our lives and careers, and we hope for the best. But I do hope they bring court reporters back.”