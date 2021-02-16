Boulder County reports two new COVID-19 deaths, 36 new cases

Boulder County reported two new COVID-19 deaths and 36 new cases as officials said it’s uncertain if weather could impact the next delivery of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

In an email Tuesday, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson Mike Stratton reported the deaths, which both involved residents of long-term care facilities. He also noted that one person who died was in their 80s and the other was in their 90s. The two new deaths bring the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 244.

The 36 new cases bring the county’s total cases to 18,264. The number of hospitalizations went down to 509 from the county’s total of 511 on Monday according to the BCPH dashboard, which also showed 23 people were hospitalized with the illness in the county.

Stratton wrote that the decrease in the total number of hospitalizations was likely due to a correction in county numbers, which can happen if a patient is later determined not to be a Boulder County resident. He wrote that he was seeking more details but was not able to provide them by deadline Tuesday.

Stratton also wrote that it was too early to tell whether the low case numbers reported Sunday and Monday — 23 and 17, respectively — represented a new sustained trend in declining cases, partially because the free COVID-19 testing sites at the Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont and Stazio Ballfields in Boulder were closed due to severe weather from Thursday through Sunday.

“We will need to watch those metrics for the next few days and can look at that again” he wrote. “These short-term blips in the data are why we and the state both look at new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period, to even things out a bit.”

He also added that it is too early to make a prediction about whether or not Boulder County could step down on the state dial to the less restrictive blue level from level yellow.

In a separate news release on Tuesday, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment wrote that there could be a delay in vaccination allotments in Colorado due to inclement weather delaying shipments. Stratton wrote in a second email Tuesday that the county’s vaccination team was not sure the delays would impact the county’s supply.

Stratton also wrote before the state announced the shipping delays that it was not clear how many vaccine doses Boulder County would receive this week.

“… we do hope the numbers will continue to grow, but there are still some issues with consistency in the vaccine supply, that keep us from making any longer-term predictions,” he wrote.

BCPH also reported Tuesday that there have been 21,616 Boulder County residents who have received their first COVID-19 vaccination dose and 20,019 people who have been fully vaccinated. A total of 41,635 coronavirus doses have been administered in Boulder County. Since Friday, the county recorded 4,529 first doses and 1,590 second doses. Data from Monday was not available.

Updated data about vaccine distribution and other metrics the county tracks normally are posted to the county’s website on Mondays and Thursdays, but the President’s Day holiday delayed the report this week.

Data updated Tuesday shows that of the county’s cases, 6,845 have been reported in Boulder, and 6,283 have been reported in Longmont. There have been 1,486 cases in Lafayette, 802 in Louisville, 346 in Superior, 431 in Erie, 68 in Lyons, 22 in Nederland and 1,557 in unincorporated Boulder County. Cases have been confirmed in 38 people experiencing homelessness.

The rate of infection for Boulder residents is 6,428.9 per 100,000 people, data shows. In Longmont, the rate of infection is 6,504.3 per 100,000. In Lafayette, the rate is 4,847.8; in Louisville, the rate is 3,854.7; in Lyons, the rate is 3,321.9; in Erie, the rate is 3,644.5; in Superior, the rate is 2,645.7; in Nederland, the rate is 1,428.6; and in unincorporated Boulder County, the rate is 3,563.8.

The University of Colorado Boulder updated its dashboard Tuesday. During testing on Monday, there were 12 positive test results from 161 diagnostic tests and 1,413 monitoring tests. The dashboard showed that there were two isolation spaces in use. Since the start of spring testing Jan. 4, there have been 286 positives from 4,152 diagnostic tests and 22,683 monitoring tests.

Boulder Valley School District updated its dashboard Tuesday. The district reported 5 active cases with 49 students and 2 staff members in quarantine.

The St. Vrain Valley School District reported on its dashboard Tuesday 24 active cases, split between 21 students and three staff. The district has seen a cumulative 566 student cases and 218 staff cases, totaling 784.

Statewide, CDPHE reported there are 415,037 cases. There have been 5,828 deaths among cases, and of those, there have been 5,655 deaths because of COVID-19. There have been 22,837 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million people, 2,505,587 people have been tested.

Vaccines administered in Boulder County

21,616 received their first vaccine dose

20,019 received both doses

41,635 received at least one dose

*Updated by the county on Mondays and Thursdays

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

BVSD elementary schools

Creekside: 1 active case; 22 students and 1 staff member quarantined

BVSD middle schools

Centennial: 1 active case; 7 students quarantined

Summit: 1 active case; 11 students quarantined

BVSD high schools

Fairview: 1 active case; 4 students and 1 staff member quarantined

New Vista: 1 active case; 5 students quarantined

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

SVVSD elementary schools

Centennial: 1 active student case

Eagle Crest: 1 active student case

Legacy: 3 active student cases

Prairie Ridge: 1 active student case

Rocky Mountain: 3 active student cases

Soaring Heights PK-8: 1 active student case

Thunder Valley PK-8: 2 active student cases

SVVSD middle schools

Mead: 2 active student cases

Trail Ridge: 1 active student and 1 active staff member cases

SVVSD high schools

Frederick: 1 active student case

Mead: 1 active student case

Niwot: 1 active student case

Silver Creek: 1 active student case

Skyline: 1 active staff member case

SVVSD other campuses

LauncheED Virtual Academy: 2 active student cases

Main Street: 1 active staff member case

*Active quarantines are updated on Fridays