Boulder County Sheriff’s Office seeks victim advocate volunteers

The Boulder County Sherriff’s Office is looking for volunteers who can provide support to victims of traumatic events.

Preferred applicants display strong emotional maturity and are at least 21 years old. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said there is a strong need for victim advocates to support both victims and their families.

The deadline to apply is April 1 and accepted volunteers will receive 40 hours of training in victim advocacy.

For more information and access to apply, visit the Boulder County Sherriff’s Office website.