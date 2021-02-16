Renowned mountaineer Ed Viesturs joins Boulder apparel brand

Himali, a Boulder-based outdoor apparel brand, recently added renowned high-altitude mountaineer Ed Viesturs to represent the brand and help with product design.

Viesturs, National Geographic’s 2005 Adventurer of the Year, is the only American who’s climbed all 14 of the world’s peaks over 8,000 meters.

“What Ed brings to the table is invaluable. He’s a real-life superhero with a design based background. He has a wealth of experience using and designing gear that allows you to perform at your highest level. Our visions of where we want to take this are really well aligned.” Himali founder Dave Schaeffer said in a prepared statement.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC