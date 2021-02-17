GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Coroner IDs man found dead in Boulder last week

Local News

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office identified the man who was found dead Feb. 11 near the 2900 block of Mapleton Avenue as 44-year-old Ryan Stoops.

Stoops, who is believed to have been unhoused at the time of his death, was found around 4:15 p.m. last Thursday. Boulder Police Department spokesperson Dionne Waugh last week said he was thought to be unhoused due to “general observation by detectives and officers on the scene.”

It’s unclear whether cold exposure was a factor in Stoops’ death, though temperatures on Feb. 11 dipped to an overnight low of 9 degrees and fell below 0 over the weekend.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office stated in a press release that it had completed an autopsy but that “the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.” The police department did not suspect foul play.

Deborah Swearingen

