GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Lyft driver accused of sexually assaulting…

NewsColorado News

Lyft driver accused of sexually assaulting Boulder woman has trial pushed back to summer

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A Lyft driver accused of sexually assaulting a woman he was driving from Denver to Boulder in 2018 had his trial pushed back to the summer.

Tigistu Belete Ergo, 28, pleaded not guilty in August to second-degree kidnapping with a sexual offense and sexual assault.

Ergo had been set for a trial starting March 15, but online court records show he is now set for a five-day trial starting June 21. He also has a motions hearing set on May 4.

Ergo remains out of custody on a $1,000 cash bond.

According to an affidavit, a woman called police in the early morning hours of Aug. 8, 2018, and said she believed she had been sexually assaulted by her Lyft driver.

The woman said she had been drinking in Denver with friends when a friend ordered her a ride. However, the woman became sick in the car, and the driver dropped her off in Denver and she ordered another Lyft.

The woman said she remembered the driver taking her “around” and complaining about taking her all the way to Boulder before he solicited her for oral sex.

The woman said she did not remember the assault, but she underwent a sex assault examination that did find male DNA, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the woman remembered the driver dropping her off in Boulder before he “sped away.”

Police said the woman also lost her phone, wallet and keys in the incident. When the woman bought a new phone, her number showed a call from Ergo.

When police interviewed Ergo, he said he had given the woman and her friend a ride but denied having sex with anyone, and gave a DNA sample to police.

In May 2019, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation found Ergo’s DNA matched the DNA found on the woman.

Police pulled Ergo’s ride records, which showed that Ergo had dropped off the woman’s friend in Denver at 10:43 p.m. the night of the alleged assault but did not enter any information about a ride to Boulder, and did not pick up any other fares until 1:08 a.m. the next day in Denver.

Counting driving time, a Boulder police detective wrote in the affidavit that there was “approximately 45 minutes that Ergo’s location is unaccounted for.”

According to the affidavit, Ergo had only been driving with Lyft for about a week when the alleged assault occurred, after being deactivated from Uber because of a driving complaint.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Ceramic Tile Refinishing Saves Money And Time

    Do you have cracked, chipped or outdated tile in your kitchen or bathroom? You’ll be amazed at how Miracle Method...
  2. A Loving Commemoration

    The reason people in Loveland trust Viegut Funeral Home more than any other funeral home can be summed up in...
  3. Exceptional Apartments For Rent In Longmont

    Make a move in 2021! Check out The Shores at McIntosh Lake, a gated community of exceptional apartments for rent...
  4. Wouldn’t A Massage Feel Great Right Now?

    Wouldn’t a massage feel great right now? Why wait… when Blooming Massage is ready to ease the tensions of daily...
  5. A Safe Memory Care Community

    AltaVita Memory Care is a safe memory care community in Longmont. It provides a permanent, adult day program with respite...