Report: Boulder County-area hotels remained mostly empty in January

Hotels in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado saw occupancy rates and prices drop in late 2020, and there were few signs of a rebound in the first month of 2021.

Rooms across the region remained mostly unbooked in January as no city in the region surpassed a 50% occupancy rate last month, according to the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report released Wednesday by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.

Northern Colorado cities fared a bit better, with Greeley leading the way with a 45.5% occupancy rate. The average nightly stay cost $75.28 in January.

Rooms in Loveland were 35.4% full in January, a month that saw an average price of $84.07 per night.

Fort Collins hotels posted a 30.3% occupancy rate and average prices of $87.51.

In Estes Park, hotels were 28.6% full in January, when average prices were $151.87 per night.

Boulder accommodations were 31.8% occupied last month. The average night’s stay cost $92.80.

Longmont rooms had a January occupancy rate of 27.2% and an average nightly cost of $71.20.

Along the U.S. Highway 36 corridor, hotels were 24.6% full and rates averaged $75.16.

The statewide occupancy rate for January was 35.1%. Rooms cost an average of $133.34.

