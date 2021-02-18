Bluebird Music Festival returns to Macky in September to a live music-starved community

Last year, Bluebird Music Festival was set to return to University of Colorado’s Macky Auditorium, but like all major events in 2020, it was forced to cancel after reaching high ticket sales. With a lineup that included Colin Meloy, of The Decemberists, and Dave Simonett, of Trampled by Turtles, it was on the verge of selling out.

Now the beloved event is returning Sept. 25-26 with the promise of returning and new artists taking the stage.

“It’s been a long time coming and feels really good,” said Travis Albright, founder of Future Arts Foundation and the festival’s organizer, reflecting on last week’s announcement. “After canceling last April, we rescheduled for this April. The spring was way too early for an indoor event, so we decided to push the event until the fall. We did refund all of the tickets last year, outside of the VIP packages. Those were carried over to this year and we added an extra day as a thank you.”

The array of musicians set to play range from local talent to international names. From London-based songstress Jade Bird to Colorado-based string band Trout Steak Revival, the eclectic roster is already generating a buzz among Front Range concertgoers and those outside of the region.

“I really love the way this lineup turned out,” Albright said. “The thing I’m looking forward to the most is the same as every year — the afternoon Strings & Stories sets. I just love hearing the musicians being vulnerable and telling us personal stories. I was a sucker for ‘VH1 Storytellers’ and I think it’s what sets this festival apart. Two of the performers — Jeff Tweedy, of Wilco, and Paul Hoffman, of Greensky Bluegrass — will be headlining Red Rocks the month prior to the event, so it will be great seeing them and the others in this intimate environment.”

Rayland Baxter, Molly Tuttle, Willie Watson and Heavy Diamond Ring are some of the other musicians scheduled to perform.

“Travis Albright has a similar taste in music as I do, so for him to ask me to play alongside these fellow musicians is an honest treat,” said Daniel Rodriguez, formerly of Elephant Revival. “As I did in 2019, I will most likely stand side stage and listen to everyone’s sets. Of course, after a year of not being able to gather in these ways, there will be a new essence to everything. Distance has most definitely made my heart grow fonder. And once it’s all happening again, I may melt into a puddle of pure inspiration.”

Rodriguez — who had spent 14 years touring prior to the pandemic — is excited to once again play shows. Yet, he welcomes the reset last year provided.

“With so many months off the road, I have honed in on some latent carpentry skills, finished a recording project that has been in the making for over a decade, wrote a whole new album of songs ready to record whenever things open back up and have been afforded the time to go deeper on a personal level with others,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve been using my brain and body in many ways than just touring, which has been really wonderful. Of course this can’t last forever, but my intention is to bring these new awarenesses and different ways of being back into the business as usual — a bit of a paradigm shift, even if only a small one.”

Ahead of Bluebird, Rodriguez will perform at Boulder Theater on April 23 — a date that was rescheduled from this past December.

“2020 has also taught me that age-old lesson of having no expectations,” Rodriguez said. “And, if your world gets twisted up, count your blessings and make art, regardless.”

Not only does Bluebird’s announcement spark a glimmer of hope in music fans that have been anxiously awaiting a chance to get back to venues, it presents a welcome opportunity among musicians who have spent much of 2020 sequestered.

“I’ve been in lockdown for almost a year now,” said Otis Taylor, Boulder’s legendary blues musician and renowned banjoist. “The Bluebird Music Fest is the first offer I’ve been able to accept and feel comfortable with. I’m really honored to be included in this talented lineup.”

In addition to playing around the world, Taylor founded The Trance Blues Festival, a long-running, multi-day event packed with workshops, open jams and evening performances taking place throughout Boulder. The festival, that attracted many visiting artists, was also put on hold last year.

“2019 was the 10th Trance Blues Festival and it was hard to cancel for 2020, but it was the right thing to do,” Taylor said. “I haven’t made my final decision for the 2021 Trance Blues Festival yet. Unfortunately, I know many musicians out there who need work.”

Currently, Bluebird Music Festival is the only official event scheduled at Macky for 2021.

“We are moving forward as if we will be at full capacity in the fall, so we are selling around 8,000 tickets over the four events,” Albright said. “Anthony Fauci recently came out and stated that the general public should be able to begin vaccinations in April. The White House also said that every American who wants to be vaccinated should be by July. This made us feel very comfortable with a late-September event.”

Keeping in mind the fluidity of the pandemic and corresponding safety precautions, Albright is prepared to change the course if need be.

“If capacity is reduced, those who purchased their tickets first will receive priority admission,” Albright said. “All others will be refunded. And, if the event would need to be canceled, all tickets will be refunded. You will not have to use those for a future event. We wanted to cover any and all concerns and issues that could arise and ensure safety for all fans and the local community.”

Tickets, on sale now, start at $29. All-weekend VIP passes are available for $199.

“Macky has hosted the Bluebird Festival since 2018 and it has become one of the most successful events of our concert season,” said Rudy Betancourt, director at Macky. “It was devastating to us when it was canceled last year due to COVID. We are hopeful for the prospect of this event returning in the fall, pending the course of the pandemic in coming months and the public health guidelines in place in the fall.”

Betancourt and his team are excited about the possibility of opening up the doors to the concert hall — that can seat over 2,000 guests — for other future shows.

“We are in early planning stages and working through the feasibility of hosting other events within the context of public health guidelines,” Betancourt said. “Announcements will go out as these plans evolve.”

In February of 2020, right before pandemic-induced shutdowns, Albright and his team put on Winter Folk — a multi-weekend music series, held at the popular wedding venue The Saint Vrain in Longmont.

In 2020, in an effort to raise funds for his nonprofit Future Arts Foundation and fill the live-music void, Albright offered folks paid access to a film, “Strings & Stories,” that featured storytelling and never-before-seen performances from Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers, members of Yonder Mountain String Band and many others.

While the film is still available on the nonprofit’s website, Albright looks forward to providing entertainment outside of a virtual realm come September.

“Even though we have world-renowned musicians play the event, our goal is always to make it feel like a family event taking place in a big living room,” Albright said. “However this year, we are spicing it up a bit and bringing in the lighting director for Greensky Bluegrass, Andrew Lincoln. There will be a silent auction each day in the lobby featuring signed memorabilia donated from Phish to The Lumineers to Wilco and more.”

Proceeds from the silent auction and the online store benefit the Future Arts Foundation and youth music programs in Colorado.

“This is an announcement of hope,” Albright said. “Mental health is very critical after this long year and we want to give everyone something to look forward to this fall. Crazy as it seems, our week-one ticket sales were even higher this year than they were the first three years. I think folks are itching for community and live music. It looks like the event will sell out well in advance again, so be sure to purchase your tickets early.”