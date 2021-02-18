Boulder County seeks compost lawsuit dismissal

Attorneys for Boulder County are asking a Boulder district court to dismiss a lawsuit regarding a proposed composting facility at the Rainbow Nursery property south of Longmont, claiming that the lawsuit filed by nearby property owners is “not ripe for consideration” and lacks legal standing.

The lawsuit filed by county residents Lisa Battan, Brandon White and Victor Vargas in December alleges that Boulder County is violating county policy and state tax law by pursuing construction of a compost facility on the open space at 5762 North 107th St. Battan, White and Vargas are seeking a permanent injunction that would preserve a conservation easement previously placed on the property.

The county’s Feb. 5 court filing claims that the lawsuit is “not ripe for consideration” because it is based on events that haven’t happened and might not ever happen.

The landowners “filed a lawsuit before the Board of County Commissioners has set a hearing or made a decision about the compost facility. Because this action is not ripe for judicial review and Landowners lack standing, the Court should dismiss this case,” the filing states.

Boulder County has put the project on hold, according to the county’s motion to dismiss, and there are currently no public hearings scheduled for the project.

The county states on its website that a compost facility would help the county achieve its zero waste goals by capturing 20-30% of compostable waste in the county and diverting waste from landfills. The proposed facility would accept 50,000 tons of waste per year, including vegetative waste, food and animal manure. The county’s website states it is considering also accepting human biowaste, though at a virtual community meeting Wednesday, Real Estate Division Manager Janis Whisman said the county is willing to take biosolids “off the table.”

Whether or not the compost facility comes to fruition will determined by the Board of County Commissioners, which the county claims “is entitled to exercise its quasi-judicial function” of deciding whether to approve the project. The landowners who object to the project can engage in that process, as well as an appeals process — all of which have yet to happen.

The county’s filing also claims that Battan, White and Vargas do not have adequate legal standing.

“Landowners suffered no injury in fact because their injuries are premised on an event that has not occurred,” the filing states. “Further, Landowners do not have a legally protected interest in a conservation easement that they do not own. Finally, TABOR does not create a legally protected interest in how tax revenues received through a legal, voter-approved tax measure are subsequently spent.”

In a statement, the Open Space Protection Alliance said the county’s motion “highlights Boulder County’s strong desire to avoid addressing the substance of the case — that Open Space purchased with restricted taxpayer funds should never be exploited for commercial development.”

Attorneys for Battan, White and Vargas are due to file a response to the county’s motion by Feb. 26.