Colorado artists respond to a tumultuous 2020 in BMoCA’s ‘From This Day Forward’

To say that 2020 was chaotic, traumatic and strange would be an understatement. The beginning of a new decade was ushered in by social unrest, brutality, natural disasters, economic hardship, a pandemic that claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands and so much more.

Eight Colorado-based creatives have responded to the tumultuous year in the group exhibition “From This Day Forward,” running at Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art through May 31.

“The vision for ‘From This Day Forward’ is not to necessarily provide answers to historically systemic issues/injustices and our current reality, but to invite all to explore where and how we fit within these systems,” said guest curator and Denver-based artist Tya Alisa Anthony. “The work offers space for reflection and catharsis, as well as stillness in this unprecedented time for exploring and thinking about anger, grieving and/or isolation.”

Although covering some heavy themes, the exhibition is one that provides a much-needed calm after a dizzying course of events.

From pieces that speak to the influx and overload of remote video communication to ones that explore various topics of harsh injustices, the work serves as a reminder to process the past, take in the present and perhaps build a brighter future.

“The most rewarding aspect of curating this exhibit has been collaborating in vision and intention with artists of diverse mediums, backgrounds and voices all coming together to create a thoughtful exploration of how we — in light of these various identities, environments and entry points — come together as a community to explore the tough questions of our currently reality and evolution of our society,” Anthony said.

Denver-based artist Autumn T. Thomas has several pieces within the exhibition, one of which is a large wind chime-inspired work that fills the room with sweet song and carries an even deeper message.

“I worked on ‘Lift Every Voice’ for about a year, though the physical construction took around three months,” said Thomas. “Before I started construction, I spent a lot of time planning all the cuts in the wood, the location of copper chimes and wood clappers. I also took a long time to decide which names I wanted to carve on each of the clappers, each of which bears the name of a Black person who was wrongfully killed by police.”

Elijah McClain, Sincere Pierce and Atatiana Jefferson are among the various victims memorialized on the interactive piece that visitors are encouraged to explore up-close with a gentle tap.

“I struggled with whose names should be included, because I felt that all of the hundreds of people killed by police cried out in my head, begging for inclusion,” Thomas said. “Ultimately, I chose to engrave one side of each piece of wood with one name and left blank spaces to honor those who ultimately will be killed.”

As visually stunning as it is auditorily pleasing, it is a source of unexpected sound therapy, as well as a powerful tribute to so many.

“I hope that visitors appreciate the inclusive nature of ‘Lift Every Voice’ and fully take advantage of the need to honor and uplift the voices of those silenced, to use the universal language of music to ignite all of us into action and stand up for people whose voices have been — and will be— silenced,” Thomas said. “A lot of people take a passive role in activism and standing up for people whose voices have been silenced. I want this piece to remind visitors that activism comes in many different forms. My work is a form of activism. It should remind us that for change to happen, we must all play our parts, no matter how loud, angry, quiet or musical. We must all play our parts.”

On a raised white platform, visitors will find a scattering of small clay shoes in various shades and styles. Some are piled into an open cage that features a dangling lock.

“‘Is This What We’ve Become’ was my response to what the Trump administration did to immigrant children under his watch,” said Denver-based artist Kim Putnam. “The adaptability of the work — in that it can be reconfigured to continue to respond to the changing approach to immigration by the new administration — is, in my humble opinion, a beautiful example of how flexible visual art can be.”

While the arrangement of the shoes has evolved from its original design, the message is just as strong.

“Each shoe was hand-built using porcelain clay,” Putnam said. “I first purchased some used children’s shoes from Goodwill looking specifically for examples that were well worn, then I studied how they were constructed and started to build them one by one. The imperfection in each represents the 10,000 miles or long journey that the children undertook to get to America. My goal was to fill the cage, then padlock it shut.”

That version of Putnam’s installation was displayed last year at the Center for Visual Art at Metropolitan State University of Denver in an exhibition called “The Walls Between Us.”

“There are about 85-plus children’s shoes in total,” Putnam said. “Because the concept was my response to separating children from their families, it had to be children’s shoes, as the shoes symbolize innocence and the steel cage represents the cruelty that was being inflicted on innocent children.”

In June 2020, Putnam collaborated with curator Tya Anthony on “Ties That Bind,” a corseted mixed-media piece expressing the “commonality of experiences shared between women who are racially different.”

“I do feel that creating art can be a form of activism,” Putnam said. “I had a mentor early on tell me that as artists, the work we create can and is our voice — how we chose to use that voice is up to us. For me, I use my work to inspire conversation and contemplation about topics of gender, identify, race and in the case of ‘Is This What We’ve Become?,’ immigration. I am excited to be a part of this amazing exhibition because it, like many of my works of art, inspires discussion and hope for the future. The first step to creating change is to have a conversation.”

Also on display is a gigantic hair pick, made of ceramic and steel, as part of Putnam’s “Perceptions” series.

Brazilian-born, Boulder-based artist Paula De Oliveira Santos has 12 pieces within the exhibition, a number she purposefully chose to represent the 12 months of the past year.

In addition to her vibrant paintings — rich with bold hues — she has painted two poems directly on the walls of BMoCA. One, inspired by the Colorado wildfires, beautifully expresses the idea of things being destroyed to make room for new growth.

In the piece she writes, “You fear that all that will remain is ashes. But the forest burns to remake itself, so why dear, are you so afraid to imitate nature?”

At times her work is reminiscent of Pablo Picasso, at others it captures the grit and rawness of Jean-Michel Basquiat.

“The most rewarding part of this group exhibition was the challenge to respond to the questions posed by the curator,” said De Oliveira Santos. “I got to sit with my art in the middle of a pandemic and experience first hand what was present for me. It allowed me to touch into something extremely personal about perseverance. Seeing the pieces that the other artists put together, I felt immense gratification in seeing how the communal is also deeply personal, that no matter how different we each, as artists, are and how we responded to these questions differently, we all responded from the experience of being human and the range of emotions within us all.”

“Us/Them,” by Denver-based queer artist Kenzie Sitterud, is an eye-catching display of thick slices of wood that dangle from chains adhered to the ceiling.

“This piece was inspired by a few different perspectives,” said Sitterud.

“The first being the tragedy that caused nearly 500,000 COVID deaths in the year. I wanted to create a space that allowed the viewer to feel the weight of the loss, give space for emotions of anger and grief represented by the swinging motion of the tree trunks.”

The kinetic installation is also one that visitors can interact with.

“This work is a reflection of my awareness of the amount of waste I create and the limited resources available to me while staying safe during the pandemic,” Sitterud said. “I wanted to primarily use the resources I had on hand as well as found materials, thereby keeping my work bleak and minimal.”

The thick slices of wood — refinished yet still possessing the outer layer of coarse bark — are from an 80-year-old ash tree.

“I am proud to be in this show surrounded by so many talented artists at various points in their careers,” Sitterud said. “To support Tya’s (Anthony’s) vision was one of my most enjoyable moments. As well as being able to work in scale, while pushing my practice to experiment with new materials and minimalism.”

Other participating artists include Narkita Gold, Rochelle Johnson, Ellamaria Ray and Santo Sunra.

“Curating this show has truly inspired me to loosen my wrists, ground myself in my practice and give myself permission to be open to creating works brought to light for me personally,” said Anthony, who is currently working on a series of digital collages.

On April 22, the museum will host a free virtual Zoom talk with the artists at 5:30 p.m. BMoCA is open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is $2.

“I hope all who tour the exhibit take away a moment of understanding, hope and inquiry of a better way forward,” Anthony said.