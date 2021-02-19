Boulder County reports 98 new cases, no deaths

Boulder County Public Health reported 98 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 18,508 cases.

The county reported two new hospitalizations, with 26 people currently hospitalized as of Friday. There have been 523 hospitalizations and 245 deaths to date.

University of Colorado Boulder’s coronavirus dashboard showed four new cases, with 173 diagnostic tests and 1,380 screening tests conducted Thursday. The campus had nine isolation spaces in use, 2% of available spaces.

Since Jan. 4, CU Boulder has reported 313 positive cases and conducted 4,720 diagnostic tests and 26,507 monitoring tests.

Boulder Valley School District reported 15 active cases at 11 schools, with 17 staff members and 108 students quarantined.

St. Vrain Valley School District reported 36 active cases among 31 students and five staff members.

Statewide there have been 418,695 coronavirus cases, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, an increase of 1,291 from Thursday. CDPHE reported 5,878 deaths among the cases with 5,719 due to COVID-19 on Friday, an increase of 14 deaths among the cases and 35 deaths due to COVID-19.

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

BVSD elementary schools:

Alicia Sanchez: 2 active cases; 29 students and 9 staff members quarantined

Columbine: 1 active case; 12 students and 3 staff members quarantined

Creekside: 1 active case; 22 students and 1 staff member quarantined

BVSD middle schools:

Centennial: 1 active case; 7 students quarantined

Southern Hills: 2 active cases; 11 students quarantined

Summit: 1 active case; 11 students quarantined

BVSD high schools:

Arapahoe Ridge: 1 active case; 1 student and 1 staff member quarantined

Fairview: 2 active cases; 5 students and 3 staff members quarantined

Monarch: 2 active cases; 5 students quarantined

New Vista: 1 active case; 5 students quarantined

Other campuses:

Horizons K8: 1 active case; zero quarantines

St. Vrain Valley School District cases

SVVSD elementary schools:

Black Rock: 2

Blue Mountain: 1

Centennial: 1

Fall River: 1

Longmont Estates: 1

Prairie Ridge: 2

Red Hawk: 5

SVVSD middle schools:

Coal Ridge: 1

Erie: 2

Mead: 1

SVVSD high schools:

Frederick: 1

Longmont: 1

Mead: 4

Niwot: 1

Silver Creek: 2

Skyline: 2

Other campuses: