Boulder County reports 39 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Boulder County on Sunday reported 39 new coronavirus cases, but no new deaths.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 18,599, according to Boulder County Public Health data. The death toll remained at 245. There have been 529 residents hospitalized due to the virus. The current seven-day average percent positive rate is 3.8%.

The University of Colorado Boulder reported that there were seven positive tests found during testing on Friday. There were also 146 diagnostic test and 1,106 monitoring tests conducted. There were 11 campus isolation spaces in use, which is 2% of the campus’ available isolation space. Since Jan. 4, there have been 320 total positive results and 4,866 diagnostic tests and 27,613 monitoring tests completed. Throughout the academic school year, which began Aug. 24, there have been a total of 2,045 positive results.

Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported that there have been 420,614 cases. Among the cases, there have been 5,892 deaths, and of those 5,719 deaths due to COVID-19. There have been 23,169 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million population, there have been 2,533,271 people tested.

