Coroner IDs driver killed in Boulder County crash

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver killed in a three-car wreck Friday as Scott Haight, 49, of Boulder.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis said the crash occurred about 7:03 p.m. Friday at mile marker 14 of Colo. 93, just north of Eldorado Springs Drive.

Lewis said Haight was driving a 1997 Subaru Outback southbound but was in the northbound shoulder. Lewis said Haight then drove his vehicle into the northbound lanes and collided with a 2002 F-250 pickup truck and then a 2013 Toyota SUV headed north.

Haight was declared dead on scene.

The driver of the Ford, a 63-year-old man from Boulder, suffered serious injuries while a passenger in the Toyota, a 20-year-old woman from Massachusetts, suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Toyota, a 19-year-old woman from Illinois, was not injured.

Lewis said at this time investigators do not suspect speed, alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. Lewis said no immediate reason for the Subaru being in the opposite shoulder was known at this time, but the case remains under investigation.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will conduct an investigation and autopsy to determine the final cause and manner of death.