Denver’s big snow storm this week doesn’t mean ski areas will be buried in fresh powder

It’s not a massive storm like the mountains saw earlier this month, but if you’re looking for fresh powder, Colorado ski areas should see a few inches around mid-week.

Winter storm showers are expected Wednesday into Thursday, according to Joel Gratz, a meteorologist for Open Snow, an independent weather forecasting and reporting service.

Gratz estimates about 5 to 10 inches to fall, with powder likely on Thursday. Looking into the weekend, the mountains could see periods of light snow.

Arapahoe Basin, Keystone and Loveland are expected to get 5 inches over the next five days, with 3 inches Thursday. Winter Park is forecast to get 4 inches Thursday, with 6 overall the next five days, and Copper Mountain should see 3 inches Thursday with 1 inch forecast for Friday. Aspen, Breckenridge and Vail are looking at 3 inches Thursday and 1 inch on Friday. Telluride will see just 2 inches Thursday, and Wolf Creek is forecast to get 4 inches Thursday and 2 inches Friday.

The areas east of the divide, including the Front Range, are expected to get hit the hardest.

“Areas east of the divide will benefit from the combination of a favorable wind from the east and the jet stream moving overhead,” Gratz said in the forecast. “Other non-eastern mountains could see lighter snow accumulations.”

Gratz said that there could be more snow around March 3 or 4.

