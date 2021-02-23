GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Elitch Gardens plans to open for 2021 season

Dana Lunsford, 11, of Littleton pretends to fly as she enjoys the Turn of the Century ride at Elitch Gardens in Denver in 2012. (Denver Post file)
Elitch Gardens plans to open to the public on May 1.

The popular downtown theme park says they have developed sanitation protocols and standards across every operating department. While the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the park in 2020, they hope new communications and social distancing procedures this season will keep both visitors and team members safe.

Those who don’t feel safe and have a 2020 VIP Season Pass can extend it to the 2022 season, the park said. Otherwise, all 2020 season passes and day passes have been automatically transferred to 2021.

You can click here to see Elitch Gardens’ schedule and park hours.

Elitch says on their website that they plan to open the water park to the public on Memorial Day Weekend. The park will open to season pass holders on April 24.

The operating schedule, date, times and shows are subject to change without notice, Elitch notes.

