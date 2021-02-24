Boulder police searching for suspect who threatened people with machete

Boulder police are searching for a man who reportedly threatened people with a machete two times this week, according to a release.

In the first case, police said a man was outside his home in the 1500 block of Spruce Street at 9:45 p.m. Monday when he found a man in the bushes.

The man in the bushes then pulled a machete out of his backpack and threatened the other man before walking away.

In the second incident, a man with a similar description was caught by residents burglarizing a home in the 2100 block of Grove Circle at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday. The man again pulled a machete out of his backpack and threatened the residents before riding away on a bicycle.

In both incidents the suspect was described as a white man in his 30s with a short, balding buzz cut and a black beard about an inch long, who stood 5-feet 10-inches to 5-feet 11-inches tall, and weighed about 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, black face mask, black ski coat, dark colored pants and a black backpack. He also reportedly “smelled like smoke.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Boulder police at 303-441-3333 reference cases 21-1565 and 21-1590.