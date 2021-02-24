GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder police searching for suspect who…

NewsColorado News

Boulder police searching for suspect who threatened people with machete

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder police are searching for a man who reportedly threatened people with a machete two times this week, according to a release.

In the first case, police said a man was outside his home in the 1500 block of Spruce Street at 9:45 p.m. Monday when he found a man in the bushes.

The man in the bushes then pulled a machete out of his backpack and threatened the other man before walking away.

In the second incident, a man with a similar description was caught by residents burglarizing a home in the 2100 block of Grove Circle at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday. The man again pulled a machete out of his backpack and threatened the residents before riding away on a bicycle.

In both incidents the suspect was described as a white man in his 30s with a short, balding buzz cut and a black beard about an inch long, who stood 5-feet 10-inches to 5-feet 11-inches tall, and weighed about 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, black face mask, black ski coat, dark colored pants and a black backpack. He also reportedly “smelled like smoke.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Boulder police at 303-441-3333 reference cases 21-1565 and 21-1590.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Advanced Technology For Your Home

    Today’s solar energy systems are advanced technology for your home! Southard’s Solar Energy offers homeowners the latest solar technology that...
  2. Why Would I Choose A Green Funeral?

    Why would I choose a green funeral—and what is it? Many of us are concerned about the impact of how...
  3. Start The New Year In A Great Apartment

    Start the new year in a great apartment at Ute Creek Apartments! You’ll love the neighborhood, with easy access to...
  4. A New Custom Patio

    Have you been dreaming of a new custom patio? Now is the time to start planning—and Don King Landscaping makes...
  5. New Construction Luxury Homes In Superior

    You have got to see the new construction luxury homes in Superior at Discovery Ridge! Discover the style, floor plans,...