Positions open on Boulder’s Age Well…

Local News

Positions open on Boulder’s Age Well Advisory Committee

By | dswearingen@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

There are four positions open on Boulder’s Age Well Advisory Committee, a group that helps to shape policies and programs that affect older adults in the city.

Advisory committee members make recommendations that help Boulder City Council and city staff better understand and respond to matters that impact older adults, according to a city news release.

“The community members also help us to develop collaborative opportunities with community groups, which has been especially valuable during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Eden Bailey, manager of older adult services, stated in a news release.

Bailey stated that the committee last year helped foster collaborations with local gardening and sewing groups that helped feed people and make face coverings.

There are seven members on the Age Well Advisory Committee. Each serves a three-year term and is selected by Bailey and approved by Director of Housing and Human Services Kurt Firnhaber. The committee meets virtually, once a month, the release stated.

For more information or to apply online, visit bit.ly/3uwR6gM.

Deborah Swearingen

