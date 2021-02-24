GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Seven Colorado restaurants win accolades in Forbes’ 2021 Travel Guide

The view of Boulder from the dining room of Flagstaff House, pictured here from 2014. (Cliff Grassmick, file photo)
Seven Colorado restaurants elevated themselves above the rest, according to Forbes.

In the recently released Forbes 2021 Travel Guide Star Awards, the magazine named The Broadmoor as the longest-running five-star hotel globally. Inside of the luxury Colorado Springs hotel is Colorado’s lone five-star dining experience, the Penrose Room, according to Forbes.

The only Denver restaurant to make the list was Edge Restaurant & Bar, a steakhouse located in the Four Seasons Hotel.

Two restaurants in Boulder, three in the high country and one in Colorado Springs rounded out the seven.

RELATED: The Broadmoor is Forbes’ longest-running five-star hotel in the world

Boulder’s Jill’s Restaurant at St Julien Hotel & Spa, like Edge, received a recommendation, while Flagstaff House, overlooking Boulder, received a four-star rating from Forbes, as did Element 47 at the Little Nell in Aspen.

Just inside Beaver Creek in Avon is Mirabelle, a mountain delight in a turn-of-the-century ranch house. Game Creek in Vail sits atop a back bowl, requiring a snowcat in the winter and a four-wheel-drive vehicle in the summer to access the secluded chalet.

These restaurants were among 28 Colorado properties — including hotels and spas — of the 1,870 Forbes recognized globally.

Denver’s Ritz-Carlton and Four Seasons were the only hotels Forbes listed as four or five stars in the Mile High City.

You can see all of Colorado’s listed properties here.

