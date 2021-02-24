‘Then craziness ensued’: Broomfield couple recounts plane debris falling

Saturday started out like any other day for Maryann and Kirby Klements.

The couple was sitting in their living room reading when they heard what sounded like a gunshot followed by a horrible crash.

“Then this thing just falls over in our yard,” Maryann said. “I said, ‘What the hell was that?’ My mind didn’t go to a plane … I thought it was part of a hot tub. That was my first thought.”

Broomfield police began receiving calls at 1:08 p.m. Saturday from residents who said they thought a plane was falling from the sky. Debris landed mainly in Commons Park and the Red Leaf and Northmoor neighborhoods, police previously said.

“It looks like it exploded, there are parts everywhere,” a Broomfield dispatcher said in scanner traffic audio released by police. “There are literally parts falling all over the city.”

Around the same time, Kirby went outside to investigate.

“He came back in and said, ‘You are not going to believe what this is,’” Maryann recalled. “I said, ‘What is it?’ He goes, ‘It’s the front part of a jet engine.

Then craziness ensued.”

The more than 250-pound engine part fell on Kirby’s navy blue Dodge Ram pickup parked in their driveway, likely destroying it. Maryann said she believes guardian angels were looking out for them — if the engine part fell 10 feet to the east, it would have crashed into the Klements’ living room, where they were reading at the time.

Across Commons Park, hunks of plane could be seen strewn across the soccer field. Behind yellow police tape, spectators took pictures and shared accounts of what they saw that afternoon.

Broomfield police and residents alike agree the fact that no one was injured by falling debris is unbelievable.

“It’s actually remarkable, given the amount of people that are at this park this time of day,” Broomfield Public Information Officer Rachel Welte said Saturday. “We are absolutely fortunate that no one was injured.”

The United Airlines Boeing 777 was headed to Honolulu, but turned back to Denver International Airport for an emergency landing. The plane’s 231 passengers were safely evacuated.

The Klements’ truck was one of many property damage reports filed Saturday. The truck, they said, pulled their camper and allowed them to travel safely to see their grandchildren in Grand Junction through the coronavirus pandemic.

At Broomfield Commons Park on Saturday afternoon, park-goers heard a loud pop before looking up to see the airplane spewing black smoke.

Jason Griffis, of Broomfield, said it looked like paper from a notebook was falling from the sky. Then, the pieces started landing on the soccer field.

“We saw speckles of debris, or what we thought were speckles,” Griffis told the Daily Camera. “It took a long time for it to get any range. It looked like someone dumped a notebook and papers. Everything that was falling was fluttering down. As it got closer, we started to realize just how big the pieces were.”

The Klements watched debris rain down from their house located one block west of Sheridan Boulevard.

“It rained down for minutes. We were looking to see where the plane crashed. We didn’t have a clue,” Kirby said. “It was a good 20 or 30 minutes before we found out the plane was headed back to DIA. That made a big difference in the mood.”

The 777’s engine failure quickly became national news. Kirby said the TV network Univision was filming outside their house at 10 p.m. Monday evening, and Maryann said her son sent a clip of the story making headlines on a French TV station. Maryann said she never expected to make international news — at least not for that.

“Whoever thinks part of an airplane engine is going to fall on your house?” she said.

United Airlines grounded 24 of its Boeing 777s on Sunday after the engine failure, The Denver Post reported.

United Airlines is handling the damage claims. To file a damage claim, go to united.com/en/us/custmercare.

The Broomfield Police Department in a tweet Sunday said their communications center became “inundated with calls” of reported debris and asked residents to only contact them if a large piece of the plane is found. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.