Boulder County reports five coronavirus outbreaks, 56 new cases

Five coronavirus outbreaks were reported in Boulder County by the state this week, which includes two that are new and three older outbreaks that were not previously reported.

Two other outbreaks were reported as resolved.

Boulder County also on Thursday reported 56 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths and two new hospitalizations.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released its outbreak report Wednesday, which showed five outbreaks in the county. The two new outbreaks are at Life Care Center of Longmont, Boulder Manor, And TRU Community Care in Lafayette. The two older outbreaks not previously reported are at RoughRiders 14/15 boys hockey team in Superior and The Acorn School for Early Childhood Development in Boulder.

The outbreaks at Boulder Manor and TRU Care Community were determined before the previous outbreak report released Jan. 17, but were first included in the report released Wednesday. The outbreak at RoughRiders boys hockey team was determined Feb. 5 and the outbreak at The Acorn School for Early Childhood Development was identified on Feb. 8, neither of these outbreaks had been previously reported.

An outbreak involving five staff membes at TRU Care Community, 2594 Trailridge Drive East, Lafayette was determined on Feb. 16.

“TRU Community Care is working through a new COVID-19 outbreak, unrelated to a previously reported outbreak earlier this year that has since been resolved,” TRU Community Care spokeswoman Jen Thomas said in an email Thursday.

The in-home care provider offering palliative, hospice and support services employs 230 staff members and “test patient-facing staff a minimum of once a week and have now added routine testing for administrative staff who report to the office,” Thomas wrote.

She also said protective gear is worn during all patient and family interactions. Thomas also noted TRU Care Community has not confirmed any staff-to-patient transmissions.

Thomas wrote that the hospice provider’s internal clinical educator and infection control nurse is working closely with Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Boulder County Public Health epidemiologists to conduct contact tracing, looking at protocols and resolutions.

An outbreak determined Feb. 16 at Boulder Manor, 4685 Baseline Road, involved one resident case and two staff member cases, state data shows. The long-term care facility did not respond to requests for comment.

The state data also indicated the outbreak determined Feb. 12 at Life Care Center of Longmont, 2451 Pratt St., involved one resident case and one staff member case, state. The in-patient and out-patient rehabilitation facility did not respond to requests for comment.

A previously unreported outbreak determined Feb. 8 at The Acorn School for Early Childhood Development, 2845 Wilderness Place in Boulder, involved three staff according to state data. The school did not respond to requests for comment.

According to state data, another previously unreported outbreak determined Feb. 5 at RoughRiders 14/15 boys hockey team in Superior involved two staff member cases. The hockey organization did not respond to requests for comment.

The state report also shows two outbreaks were resolved within the University of Colorado football team and Longmont Regent in Longmont.

The 56 new cases bring the county’s total cases to 18,779. The number of deaths remains unchanged at 246 and the two new hospitalizations raise the county’s total to 538. There are 26 residents currently hospitalized with coronavirus. Five residents were discharged Thursday after receiving COVID-19 treatment.

The University of Colorado Boulder updated its dashboard Thursday. On Wednesday, there were two positive test results from 192 diagnostic tests and 1,497 monitoring tests. The dashboard showed there are 10 isolation spaces in use, which is 2% of the university’s isolation spaces. Since the start of spring testing Jan. 4, there have been 326 positives from 5,273 diagnostic tests and 32,809 monitoring tests.

Boulder Valley School District updated its dashboard Thursday. The district reported 23 active cases with 338 students and 50 staff members in quarantine. Four of the districts’ high school athletic clubs are also reporting five active cases and subsequent quarantines.

“In working with our public health partners we established protocols for spectators to gather their contact information to notify them in the event of a possible close contact and are taking the proper precautious to ensure everyone’s safety,” BVSD spokesperson Randy Barber said Thursday.

He also said four of the cases are from girls’ basketball games and one case is linked to a boys’ wrestling match.

The St. Vrain Valley School District reported on its dashboard Thursday 32 active cases, split between 22 students and 10 staff. The district has seen a cumulative 611 student cases and 229 staff cases, totaling 840.

Statewide, health officials reported there are 424,677 cases. There have been 5,925 deaths among cases, and of those, 5,860 deaths because of COVID-19 have been recorded. A total of 23,385 people have been hospitalized. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million people, 2,558,435 people have been tested.

Vaccines administered in Boulder County

25,613 received their first vaccine dose

25,903 received both doses

51,516 received at least one dose

*Updated by the county on Mondays and Thursdays, and live on Wednesdays during the virtual BCPH COVID-19 community meetings

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

BVSD elementary schools

Alicia Sanchez: 1 case; 15 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Columbine: 2 cases; 53 students and 9 staff members quarantined

Eldorado PK-8: 1 case; 27 students and 1 staff member quarantined

High Peaks: 1 case; 20 students and 2 staff members quarantined

Lafayette: 2 cases; 13 students and 7 staff members quarantined

Ryan: 3 cases; 71 students and 8 staff members quarantined

Whittier: 1 case; 31 students and 4 staff members quarantined

BVSD middle schools

Nevin Platt: 1 case; 5 staff members quarantined

Southern Hills: 2 cases; 11 students quarantined

BVSD high schools

Centaurus: 2 cases; 31 students and 5 staff members quarantined

Fairview: 1 case; 2 students quarantined

Monarch: 1 case; 10 students quarantined

BVSD athletic clubs

Broomfield Athletics girls basketball & boys wrestling: 2 active case; 10 students and 2 staff members quarantined

Fairview Athletics girls basketball: 1 case; 26 students and 5 staff members quarantined

Centaurus Athletics girls basketball: 1 case; 8 students quarantined

Monarch Athletics girls basketball: 1 case; 10 students quarantined

BVSD other departments

Transportation: 1 case; 1 staff member case

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

SVVSD elementary schools

Black Rock: 2 staff member cases

Blue Mountain: 1 student case

Longmont Estates: 1 student case

Lyons: 2 student cases

Mountain View: 1 staff member case

Soaring Heights PK-8: 1 staff member case

Thunder Valley PK-8: 1 student case

SVVSD middle schools

Altona: 1 staff member case

Coal Ridge: 1 student case

Erie: 1 student case

Fall River: 1 student case

Lyons Middle/Senior High: 2 student and 1 staff member cases

Westview: 1 staff member case

SVVSD high schools

Erie: 3 student cases

Frederick: 1 student case

Longmont: 2 student cases

Mead: 2 student cases

Niwot: 1 student case

Silver Creek: 1 student and 1 staff member cases

Skyline: 1 student and 1 staff member cases

SVVSD other campuses