Boulder police arrest man accused of threatening people with machete

A man accused of brandishing a machete in separate incidents earlier this week was arrested Wednesday, Boulder police announced Thursday.

In a news release, Boulder Police Department spokeswoman Dionne Waugh wrote that the department arrested 31-year-old John Paul Gaudreau on Wednesday. He faces charges of aggravated robbery, first-degree burglary, felony menacing, second degree burglary and felony criminal mischief.

Online court records indicate he is also facing burglary and possession of a burglary tools in a separate case, as well as a parole violation.

The first incident transpired when police said Gaudreau pulled a machete out of his backpack and threatened a man who had discovered Gaudreau hiding in the bushes outside of the man’s residence at about 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Spruce Street.

In the second incident victims said they saw a man just before 5 p.m. Tuesday burglarizing their house in the 2100 block of Grove Circle, according to the release. The victims told police the man again pulled a machete out his backpack and threatened them before bicycling away from the scene.

On Wednesday, a woman saw Gaudreau riding her stolen bike, the release stated. She called police, who found him and arrested him in the 2300 block of Spruce Street a short time later.

Online court records indicate that Gaudreau has several prior criminal convictions dating as far back as 2008.

He was most recently sentenced to 18 months in prison for attempt to escape before being released on parole, according to online court records.

Gaudreau also had a warrant for an open burglary and drug possession case in Boulder County for which he failed to appear on Monday.

Gaudreau is being held at the Boulder County Jail and had bond set at $10,000 in both of his new burglary cases, but is not eligible for release because of the alleged parole violation.

He is scheduled for a formal filing of charges on Tuesday.

The Boulder Police Department is asking the public who may have additional information about these incidents to call Detective Heather Frey at 303-441-3369 reference cases 21-1565, 21-1590, 21-1597. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com.