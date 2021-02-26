GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Sex assault trial for former Boulder High student pushed back to May

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
Curran English

The trial for a former Boulder high school student accused of sexually assaulting a female student in 2019 has been pushed back to the summer.

Curran English, 19, pleaded not guilty in Boulder District Court in August to one count of sexual assault — overcoming victim’s will and was scheduled for a five-day trial starting March 1.

However, court records show that trial has now been pushed back and will begin May 24.

English remains free on bond.

According to an affidavit, a woman went to police on Sept. 24, 2019, and said English sexually assaulted her Sept. 1 while they were parked in her mom’s minivan.

English in a police-supervised phone message exchange with the named victim denied sexually assaulting the student and said “if you told me to stop you know I would’ve.”

The woman said she considered English a “peer” and did not have a relationship with him.

According to the affidavit, both English and the woman were students at the same school, later confirmed by officials to be Boulder High.

While English was still in high school at the time of the alleged assault, he was 18 at the time and charged as an adult.

English was also arrested in a separate sex assault case, but was charged as a juvenile in that matter. That case is scheduled for a status conference on Monday.

