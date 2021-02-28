GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County reports 52 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Boulder County on Sunday reported 52 new coronavirus cases, but no new deaths.

To date, Boulder County Public Health data showed 18,945 cases. The number of deaths remained at 246. As of Friday, there were 20 people in Boulder County’s hospitals due to COVID-19. The total number of residents hospitalized because of the virus is 567. The current seven-day average percent positivity was 2.6%.

In Boulder County, 25,613 people have received a first dose of vaccine and 25,903 people have been fully vaccinated, according to public health data. There are 51,516 people who have received at least one dose.

The University of Colorado Boulder reported that there were two positive test results found during testing Friday, according to its online dashboard. There were also 136 diagnostic tests and 1,428 monitoring tests completed. Eight on-campus isolation spaces were in use, which is 1% of the university’s available isolation space. Since Jan. 4, there have been 330 positive results; 5,541 diagnostic tests completed and 35,685 monitoring tests performed. Throughout the academic school year, which began Aug. 24, there have been 2,055 total positive cases.

Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 428,303 cases. Among the cases, there have been 5,951 deaths, and of those, 5,874 deaths due to COVID-19. There have been 23,476 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million population, there have been 2,577,355 people tested.

