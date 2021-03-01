GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Charlotte’s Web, Harvard researcher to partner on CBD study

Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) announced late last month the start of clinical trials studying the potential health benefits of CBD involving the company, McLean Hospital in Massachusetts and Harvard University professor Staci Gruber.

Gruber leads McLean’s Marijuana Investigations for Neuroscientific Discovery (MIND) Program.

“We are honored to be working with Dr. Gruber, Harvard Medical School and McLean Hospital on these important clinical trials,” Tim Orr, president of Charlotte’s Web’s CW Labs division, said in a prepared statement. “Charlotte’s Web remains dedicated to supporting third-party research on hemp CBD investigated by some of the country’s top scientists.”

