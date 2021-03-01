Idaho Springs brewery applies for second location in Lafayette

The Lafayette City Council will decide whether to grant a brewpub application to Westbound & Down Brewery Co., which is seeking to open its second location as its first location surged in popularity.

The Idaho Springs-based Westbound is seeking to open its satellite location and a companion restaurant at 2755 Dagny Way, Suite 101. The brewery originally announced its intention to open in Lafayette last September after acquiring the former Endo Brewing Co. space, as reported by Westword.

Westbound told the outlet at the time that it had planned to construct a new building in Lafayette, but the pandemic forced it to downsize its plans into an existing location due to the potential difficulty in getting construction financing.

According to its application, Westbound intends to hire 14 full-time staffers and two part-timers. The company is awaiting final issuance of a brewer’s notice from the federal Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, and did not specify a specific opening date.

