Boulder County nears Level Blue, but doesn’t yet meet requirements

Boulder County is nearing requirements for the less restrictive Level Blue, but public health officials say it’s still too early to know when the county’s current Level Yellow status could change.

The county on Tuesday reported one new death from the coronavirus and 38 new cases, pushing the total case number to more than 19,000. The county also released data on the number of reinfections, following the state’s announcement Monday that it was adding 822 cases of second infections to its online dashboard.

Angela Simental, Boulder County Public Health acting communications manager, said the person who died was in their 80s and was not a resident at a long-term care facility. The person’s death brings the county’s total death toll to 247. The number of new cases reported Tuesday brings the county’s total number of cases to 19,003. There were 21 people being treated at Boulder County hospitals because of COVID-19 as of Tuesday. To date, there have been a total of 577 residents hospitalized, Boulder County Public Health data showed. The seven-day average percent positivity rate was 2.5%.

County closes in on Level Blue

“The county is still in Level Yellow, but getting closer to Level Blue,” said Mike Stratton, Boulder County Public Health communications specialist.

According to the state’s COVID dial, Stratton said Boulder County is in the blue metric for one-week incidences and also for the seven-day average test positivity. The county, however, remains in the yellow metric for 10 days of declining or stable hospitalizations.

“These designations are totally up to the state, but as we understand it, we will need to be in the blue for all three categories for seven days, though there is possibility there might be some flexibility,” Stratton wrote in an email. “Things are looking good, but it is a little too early to predict when we might actually change levels — assuming, of course, that everyone does their part to keep the virus in check in the county.”

COVID-19 vaccine increase expected; state reports reinfections

Gov. Jared Polis announced in a news conference Tuesday that the state met its goal to vaccinate 70% of people 70 and older by the end of February. Polis also said the federal COVID-19 vaccine supply was greater this week and that Colorado was expecting to receive an increase of more than 11,500 doses for about 256,880 doses next week. Colorado’s supply in mid-March is expected to increase again, according to a news release about the conference.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said in a news release Monday that it would be adding 822 cases to the data dashboard that “meet the standard national criteria to define persons who had a second infection of the virus that causes COVID-19,” according to a news release. The criteria include receiving two positive tests for the virus within 90 days or longer.

The cases were reported from Aug. 20 to Feb. 28 and involved people from 1 to 101, with the median age being 42, according to the release. Of the cases, 49% were women. The reinfection cases make up about .19% of Colorado’s total case count, the release said.

In Boulder County, there have been 24 cases of reinfection, Stratton said. Of those cases, he said five are affiliated with long-term care facilities and the ages for reinfections ranges from 20 to 90 years old.

When former Boulder County Public Health spokesperson Chana Goussetis warned residents about the possibility of reinfection last month, there had been 22 total cases reported. Goussetis said people who have had the virus are considered immune to reinfection for 90 days. After that time frame, people who are exposed to the virus again and not fully vaccinated are susceptible to reinfection.

The University of Colorado Boulder reported four positive tests discovered during testing Monday, according to the university’s online dashboard. There were also 106 diagnostic tests and 2,209 monitoring tests taken. There were four on-campus isolation spaces in use, which makes up 1% of the campus’ isolation reserve space. Since Jan. 4, there have 334 positive results; 5,647 diagnostic tests and 37,894 monitoring tests.

In the Boulder Valley School District, there were 26 active cases and 318 quarantines among 276 students and 42 staff, according to the district’s online coronavirus dashboard.

The St. Vrain Valley School District reported that there were 42 active cases among 34 students and eight staff, its dashboard showed. Throughout the school year, there have been a cumulative 874 cases among 639 students and 235 staff.

Statewide, the CDPHE reported that there are 430,615 cases. Among the cases, there have been 5,959 deaths, and of those, 5,927 deaths because of COVID-19. There have been 23,593 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million population, there have been 2,585,390 people tested.

Boulder County Public Health will have its weekly community update meeting on the virus at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. People can tune into the online meeting by visiting the county’s website at: bit.ly/3e9arzb.

Boulder Valley School District cases, quarantines

BVSD elementary schools

Douglass: 1 active case; 25 students and 1 staff quarantined

Emerald: 1 active case; 1 student quarantined

Fireside: 1 active case; 18 students and 1 staff quarantined

Foothills: 2 active cases; 33 students and 9 staff quarantined

Pioneer: 1 active case; 26 students and 1 staff quarantined

Ryan: 2 active cases; 49 students and 7 staff quarantined

BVSD middle schools

Angevine: 1 active case; 12 students quarantined

Centennial: 1 active case; 9 students quarantined

Halcyon 6-12 special education: 1 active case; 5 students and 4 staff quarantined

Manhattan: 1 active case; 4 students quarantined

Nevin Platt: 1 active case; 5 staff quarantined

BVSD high schools

Boulder: 4 active cases; 4 students quarantined

Broomfield: 2 active cases; 1 student quarantined

Broomfield and Fairview: 1 active case; 26 students and 5 staff quarantined

Centaurus: 2 active cases; 31 students and 5 staff quarantined

BVSD athletics:

Centaurus Athletics: 1 active case; 8 students quarantined

Other:

Meadowlark PK-8: 1 active case; 14 students and 3 staff quarantined

Monarch High School Athletics: 1 active case; 10 students quarantined

Transpo-Boulder: 1 active case; 1 staff member quarantined

St. Vrain Valley School District cases

SVVSD elementary schools

Alpine: 1 student and 1 staff case

Black Rock: 2 staff cases

Blue Mountain: 1 student case

Eagle Crest: 1 student case

Grand View: 1 student case

Longmont Estates: 1 student case

Lyons: 2 student cases

Northridge: 1 student case

SVVSD middle schools

Altona: 1 student case

Coal Ridge: 1 student case

Longs Peak: 2 student cases

Lyons Middle Senior: 1 student case

Mead: 1 student case

SVVSD high schools

Erie: 6 student cases

Frederick: 3 student cases

Longmont: 2 student cases

Mead: 1 student case

Niwot: 3 student cases

Silver Creek: 1 student and 1 staff case

Skyline: 1 student case

Other