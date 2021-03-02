GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Three finalists announced for upcoming Boulder district judge vacancy

By Boulder Daily Camera
Three finalists have been announced for the Boulder district judge vacancy that will be created with the retirement of Boulder District Judge Andrew Macdonald in April.

The three finalists are James Keith Collins, Monica Haenselman and Dea Lindsey, according to an email from the Colorado Judicial Department. Collins and Haenselman are both magistrates in Boulder County, while Lindsey is a senior assistant county attorney with Boulder County.

Macdonald is set to retire April 1 after almost 10 years on the bench in Boulder.

Gov. Jared Polis now has 15 days to appoint one of the nominees as district court judge for the 20th Judicial District. The appointee will serve a provisional term of two years and then, if approved by the voters, get a standard six-year term.

The current annual salary for this position is $173,248.

Comments regarding any of the nominees may be sent by e-mail to the governor at gov_judicialappointments@state.co.us.

