Medtronic targets spring for land acquisition, groundbreaking

The Lafayette City Council on Tuesday approved Medtronic Inc.’s proposal to build a new campus in the city, allowing the medical-device maker to move forward with plans to purchase the land and begin construction this spring.

The campus, planned to be built in two phases on a 42-acre parcel just south of SCL Health’s Good Samaritan Medical Center, northeast of the interchange of Northwest Parkway and U.S. 287, will consist of 600,000 square feet of office spread across three, five-story buildings that will be linked by two, three-story connector buildings.

Phase one of construction, expected to begin this spring to be ready for its first occupants in early 2022, is planned to include two of the five-story buildings and two of the three-story connector buildings, plus 1,693 parking spaces, all site landscaping, infrastructure, and solar car canopies.

“Last night, the Lafayette City Council gave final approval to Medtronic’s plans to build a Colorado campus in Lafayette,” a company spokesman told BizWest in an email Wednesday. “This clears the way for Medtronic to proceed with the project. Medtronic expects to close on the land acquisition this spring and begin construction six to eight weeks after the close. The council approval was critical for the project to advance.”

Specific dates for the planned groundbreaking and occupancy of the campus have yet to be determined.

