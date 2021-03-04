Boulder County DA introduces driver diversion program

The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office is introducing a diversion program that will help those who are ticketed for not having a proper license or insurance to get the proper documents and have their cases resolved while avoiding the courts system.

Under the program, defendants who accept responsibility will then be able to provide proof of a valid license, insurance policy, andregistration to have their cases dismissed rather than going through the courts.

“The top priority for our office is community safety, and here in Boulder County a part of that has to be traffic safety as well, as well as pedestrians and cyclists,” Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said. “We want every single driver on the road to have a license and have insurance.”

Dougherty said the program will encourage defendants to get their license or insurance issues resolved quickly, rather than dragging them through a lengthy court process that would sometimes exacerbate the problem by forcing them to drive to court hearings.

“These cases can linger in the criminal justice system, and defendants have to return to court over and over again while likely continuing to drive illegally,” Dougherty said. “If a person gets a ticket for not having a license or insurance, it’s not like their car is taken away, so they are likely going to continue driving to get to work and child care or to the supermarket. With an eye toward that fact, this innovative program will help to speed up the process to get them to have a valid license far more quickly.”

Dougherty said the idea was brought to him by Deputy District Attorney Christine Rinke as a way to lessen the impact tickets can have especially on lower-income members of the community.

“It is our goal to ensure the safety of all drivers on the road, and we believe this is best accomplished by quickly compelling everyone to obtain a valid license and insurance,” Rinke said in a statement. “In our experience, the financial hurdles many citizens must overcome to obtain a valid license are significant, and it is our goal to increase community safety without contributing to the cycle of these financial burdens.”

Dougherty pointed out that most tickets for not having a license or proof of insurance usually result in minor fines at most anyway, so the end goal has always been getting drivers to have the proper paperwork needed to drive safely.

“In a lot of ways we’re ensuring the same results, but in a faster, better process,” Dougherty said. “It’s not as though these people were being sent to jail previously, these were cases that would just languish in the criminal justice system.”

Individuals must have been eligible for their license at the time of the offense or within 30 days to be eligible for diversion. Eligible cases will be identified as soon as the DA’s Office receives a summons and a member of the DA’s office will contact those individuals to get them enrolled in the program.

Dougherty did say that defendants who are ticketed with these violations in relation to a crash will not be eligible for the program.

Those who do not wish to enter the program or are not eligible will go through the normal criminal justice process.

The driver program is the latest diversion program Dougherty has created or inherited from his predecessor Stan Garnett, and Dougherty said they are a useful tool for helping to ease the burden on the justice system while also helping to reduce recidivism by easing the burden on defendants.

“We ensure the safety of the public when we secure the right outcome in serious cases and also reduce the likelihood of re-offense,” Dougherty said.