Boulder County reports 50 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new outbreaks

Boulder County reported 50 new coronavirus cases Thursday but no additional deaths. In addition, the state’s weekly outbreak report showed that there are three new outbreaks across the county.

The number of new cases brings Boulder County’s total number of cases to 19,132. The death toll remained at 247. Hospitalizations dropped from 19 people in the hospital because of COVID-19 on Wednesday to 12 people in the hospital on Thursday, according to Boulder County Public Health data. A total of 580 residents have been hospitalized to date. The seven-day average positivity rate was 2.8%. The seven-day average for the number of new cases among residents was 49.4.

Three new outbreaks

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s weekly outbreak report showed that the three new outbreaks occurred at Accel at Longmont, a nursing home and rehabilitative care community; World Famous Dark Horse, a bar and grill; and Summit Middle School, a Boulder K-12 charter school. The state classifies an outbreak as two or more people at a workplace or facility testing positive within 14 days.

The outbreak at Accel at Longmont was reported on March 2. According to state data, there have been a total of three cases among two staff members and one resident at the location, 1960 S. Fordham St. The report also shows that Accel at Longmont had an earlier outbreak in November, which was resolved in January. Accel didn’t respond to request for comment by deadline.

Dark Horse’s outbreak was reported Feb. 26. The bar and grill, 2922 Baseline Road, had six total staff cases, the report shows.

Director of Operations Chris Verrips said the outbreak occurred about three weeks ago among staff members who live together.

“We closed for a week,” Verrips wrote in an email. “Cleaned and sanitized every surface in the building. The contact tracing we went through didn’t really leave us a ton of staff to work with. We followed all the CDC guidelines upon dealing with our staff. We quarantined everyone we needed to and had anyone we deemed high contact test before returning to work after quarantine.”

Verrips said the business will continue its diligence to wear masks, space out tables, sanitize and circulate air flow. He also said staff members’ temperatures are monitored and that they are encouraged to stay home if they’re not feeling well.

“Throughout this whole pandemic our staff has been nothing but rock stars!” he wrote. “They have had to adjust to many income changes, rules, among everything else and not batted an eye. We have lost very few staff members and kept everyone employed throughout. Our No. 1 priority is keeping our staff and customers safe, allowing us to keep our doors open.”

At Summit Middle School, 4655 Hanover Ave., there were two total attendee cases reported, the state report showed. The outbreak was reported Feb. 25. The school didn’t respond to request for comment before deadline.

The state report shows that there are 22 active outbreaks in Boulder County. Across the state, there are a total of 708 active outbreaks.

Three outbreaks were also reported as newly resolved in Boulder County. The state considers an outbreak to be resolved when there are no new cases for 28 days. The report showed that the resolved cases occurred at:

Intervention Community Corrections Services, a halfway house, resolved its case Wednesday.

The Peaks At Old Laramie Trail, an assisted living facility, resolved its case Feb. 26.

Tru Community Care, which provides in-home care, resolved its TRU PACE program outbreak on Tuesday.

Longmont infection rate still highest in county

Longmont continues to have the greatest rate of infection among the county’s municipalities with 6,788 positive tests per 100,000 residents, according to county data updated Thursday. Boulder has the second highest rate of infection at 6,685.3 positive tests per 100,000 people, followed by Lafayette with an infection rate of 5,069.7; Louisville at 4,090.2; Erie at 3,906.6; unincorporated Boulder County at 3,772.1; Lyons at 3,273.1; Superior at 2,821.5 and Nederland at 1,623.4.

Boulder continues to have the highest number of cases, however. County data showed that, as of Thursday, there were 7,118 Boulder residents who had tested positive for the virus, followed by 6,557 positive tests in Longmont; 1,648 positive tests in unincorporated Boulder County; 1,554 positive tests in Lafayette; 851 positive tests in Louisville; 369 positive tests in Superior; 81 positive tests in people experiencing homelessness; 67 positive tests in Lyons and 25 positive tests in Nederland.

Data continues to show the pandemic’s disproportionate impact on the county’s minorities. While about 13.8% of the county’s population is Hispanic/Latino, they represent roughly 34.3% of cases; about 39% of hospitalizations and roughly 17.7% of deaths. People who are white, non-Hispanic make up roughly 77.8% of the county’s population and represent about 60.7% of the cases; roughly 53.8% of hospitalizations and about 76.4% of COVID-19 deaths. Black or African American, non-Hispanic people represent about .8% of the county’s population and roughly 1% of cases, about 1.5% of hospitalizations and about .5% of deaths. Asians represent roughly 4.6% of the county’s population, making up about 2.4% of cases; 4.4% of hospitalizations; and 4.1% of deaths.

School cases

At the University of Colorado Boulder, there were seven positive tests discovered during testing Wednesday, the university’s dashboard showed. There were also 142 diagnostic tests and 1,666 monitoring tests. Eight on-campus isolation spaces were in use, which is 2% of the campus’ isolation reserve. Since Jan. 4, there have been 346 total positive results; 5,918 diagnostic tests and 41,611 monitoring tests completed.

In the Boulder Valley School District there were 30 active cases reported, according to the district’s dashboard. There are 356 quarantines among 311 students and 45 staff.

The St. Vrain Valley School District reported 56 active coronavirus cases among 44 students and 12 staff, according to the district’s dashboard. Throughout the school year, there have been 899 cases among 658 students and 241 staff.

Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported that there were 433,021 cases. Among the cases, there have been 5,974 deaths, and of those deaths 5,960 were due to COVID-19. There have been 23,791 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, there have been 2,597,695 people tested.

COVID-19 vaccines administered in Boulder County

29,115 people have received their first vaccine dose

31,137 people received both doses

60,252 shots have been administered total

*This data is updated by Boulder County Public Health on Mondays and Thursdays

Boulder Valley School District cases and quarantines

BVSD elementary schools

Alicia Sanchez: 1 active case; 17 students and 4 staff quarantined

Columbine: 1 active case; 15 students quarantined and 3 staff quarantined

Douglass: 1 active case; 25 students and 1 staff quarantined

Emerald: 1 active case; 1 student quarantined

Fireside: 1 active case; 18 students and 1 staff quarantined

Foothill: 2 active cases; 33 students and 9 staff quarantined

Pioneer: 1 active case; 26 students and 1 staff quarantined

Ryan: 2 active cases; 49 students and 7 staff quarantined

BVSD middle schools

Angevine: 1 active case; 12 students quarantined

Centennial: 2 active cases; 25 students and 1 staff quarantined

Halcyon 6-12 special education: 1 active case; 5 students and 4 staff quarantined

Manhattan: 1 active case; 4 students quarantined

Nevin Platt: 1 active case; 5 staff quarantined

BVSD high schools

Boulder: 3 active cases; 4 students quarantined

Broomfield: 2 active cases; 1 student quarantined

Centaurus: 2 active cases; 21 students and 2 staff quarantined

BVSD athletics

Centaurus Athletics: 2 active cases; 8 student quarantines

Monarch Athletics: 1 active case; 10 students quarantined

Other

Bus route- Centaurus High School/Louisville Elementary/Meadowlark: 1 active case; 20 students and 1 staff quarantined

Bus route- Fireside/Broomfield Heights Middle School: 1 active case; 3 students and 2 staff quarantined

Meadowlark PK-8: 1 active case; 14 students and 3 staff quarantined

Transpo-Boulder: 1 active case; 1 staff quarantined

St. Vrain Valley School District cases

SVVSD elementary schools

Alpine: 1 student and 1 staff case

Black Rock: 1 staff case

Blue Mountain: 1 staff case

Centennial: 2 student cases

Eagle Crest: 1 student case

Grand View: 1 student case

Longmont Estates: 1 student case

Lyons: 2 student cases

Northridge: 1 student case

Red Hawk: 1 staff case

SVVSD middle schools

Altona: 2 student cases

Coal Ridge: 1 student case

Longs Peak: 2 student cases

Mead: 3 student cases

Trail Ridge: 2 student cases

SVVSD high schools

Erie: 4 student cases

Frederick: 3 student cases

Longmont: 2 student cases

Mead: 2 student cases

Niwot: 5 student cases

Silver Creek: 2 student and 3 staff cases

Skyline: 1 student case

Other