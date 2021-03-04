GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder County to withdraw permit application…

Local News

Boulder County to withdraw permit application for compost facility south of Longmont

By | klangford@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder County’s Public Works department will withdraw a special use application to build a compost facility on the former Rainbow Nursery property to further analyze and research the project.

County staff presented the recommendation to the Board of County Commissioners during a virtual public meeting today, and the commissioners unanimously agreed with the staff recommendation to withdraw the application.

County commissioners said they had many questions about the project but had been largely unable to ask those questions or respond to community concerns after the application was submitted, because the application marked the start of a “quasi-judicial process.”

The proposal to build a compost facility on the former tree nursery at 5762 N. 107th St. has resulted in two lawsuits by nearby property owners, primarily regarding a county-owned conservation easement on the land that Boulder County claims was dissolved once the county purchased the property.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Katie Langford

More in Local News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Denver Properties For Sale

    Searching through Denver properties for sale goes a lot better when you work with Fred Smith. Fred brings real knowledge,...
  2. Biggest, Best Specialty Sandwiches

    Why would you settle for a boring drive-thru sandwich when you can roll into Your Butcher, Frank for your choice...
  3. Fast, Courteous And Honest Plumbers

    Kerwin Plumbing & Heating are the fast, courteous and honest plumbers you can count on in Broomfield! They have been...
  4. Great Liquor Store That Delivers

    Are you looking for a great liquor store that delivers? Twin Peaks Liquor delivers it all: great prices, excellent selections,...
  5. Finest Personalized Headstones

    Landmark Monuments is a full service monument company, creating some of the finest personalized headstones, custom monuments and benches in...