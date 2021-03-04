Boulder County to withdraw permit application for compost facility south of Longmont

Boulder County’s Public Works department will withdraw a special use application to build a compost facility on the former Rainbow Nursery property to further analyze and research the project.

County staff presented the recommendation to the Board of County Commissioners during a virtual public meeting today, and the commissioners unanimously agreed with the staff recommendation to withdraw the application.

County commissioners said they had many questions about the project but had been largely unable to ask those questions or respond to community concerns after the application was submitted, because the application marked the start of a “quasi-judicial process.”

The proposal to build a compost facility on the former tree nursery at 5762 N. 107th St. has resulted in two lawsuits by nearby property owners, primarily regarding a county-owned conservation easement on the land that Boulder County claims was dissolved once the county purchased the property.

This is a developing story and will be updated.