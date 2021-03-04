GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder police ticket four for large party on…

NewsColorado News

Boulder police ticket four for large party on University Hill

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder police have ticketed four people for hosting a large party on University Hill during the weekend in violation of health and safety rules.

Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said all four men were cited for having a nuisance party and for failure to adhere to emergency orders.

It was not immediately clear whether the four were University of Colorado Boulder students.

Officers were called to a complex Saturday night in the 1000 block of 14th Street to break up the party.

A social media post about the party shows a massive crowd at an apartment complex with no social distancing and no visible mask wearing.

Boulder County Public Health said the county had already issued notices to that address on Jan. 22 for incidents at the property in November and December.

As a result, the property owners were issued a second notification of public health order violation, nuisance property designation, and potential property closure. The tenants and guarantors were also issued a notice that the property has been designated a public nuisance and source of communicable diseases, specifically COVID-19, and conditions affecting public health.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

