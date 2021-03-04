CU not required to release records, appeals court rules

The University of Colorado is not required to name multiple finalists for system president under state law, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled today, reversing the decision of a Denver District Court that the system must release the names and application materials of all six candidates interviewed for the job.

The ruling is the latest in a more than yearlong effort by the Daily Camera to obtain public records related to the CU system’s presidential search in 2019, which resulted in Mark Kennedy being hired.

The 2-1 ruling holds that “a ‘finalist’ under the plain language of the Colorado Open Records Act (CORA) is a person who is disclosed by the appointing entity as a finalist” and that the district court exceeded its authority in rewriting the law.

The appeals court described Colorado’s open records and open meetings laws as “seriously flawed” and praised District Court Judge A. Bruce Jones’ efforts to make sense of and clarify the statutes, but found that his ruling was ultimately outside the proper role of the court.

“It is beyond argument that the district court’s construction of CORA and the OML better advance the sunshine and open government principles that underlie those statutes,” the ruling states. “The statutes, as construed by the district court, are ‘better’ in that sense, although that value judgment may well depend on one’s point of view. But making statutes clearer, easier to administer, or ‘better’ are not proper roles of this state’s courts. That is the job of the General Assembly.”

The crux of the Camera’s lawsuit is whether the university system must name more than one finalist for president under Colorado’s open records laws, which would mean the system also must release the application materials for all finalists. Attorneys for CU have maintained that Kennedy was the sole finalist for the job, and therefore only his application materials are required to be made public.

In March 2020, Jones ruled that CU violated the Colorado Open Records Act by not releasing the application materials of candidates interviewed for the job and ordered that the system release the materials. CU appealed that decision and the Court of Appeals stayed the release of the records of one remaining candidate in May. Kennedy’s application materials were already released by the university, and four other applicants were made public when the Colorado Independent published a leaked list of candidates for the job. CU released the application materials for four of the five candidates interviewed for president in April as a result of Jones’ ruling, but maintains that releasing the name and application materials of the sixth candidate would cause “irreparable harm” to the university.

This is a developing story and will be updated.