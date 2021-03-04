Front Range couple’s folk album awakens the poetry of Robert Frost

When Robert Frost penned his poems he may not have ever envisioned his words set to bluegrass music, but something tells me this lyrical soul would have appreciated the creative effort.

Matt and Madeline Shugert, Colorado natives that are now living the expat life in Shanghai, China, have crafted an album based entirely on the work of the prolific poet that, through his own offerings, frequently paid homage to the snowy and serene landscape of New England, the majestic beauty of the seasons and the simplicity and spirit of rural life.

The 11-track collection is the couple’s debut record and I suppose it could be viewed as a posthumous collaboration with the four-time Pulitzer Prize winner.

Each tune’s title — including the album’s name “The Aim Was Song” — is a title of a Frost poem. With captivating harmonies set against a rich and intriguing soundscape, the San Francisco-born bard’s work takes on new textures and territories.

Printed words on pages have been rattled from slumber and reawakened — cradled between the delicate pluck of the banjo and layers of percussion.

By artfully fusing the essence of old-time mountain music, tinges of jazz and folk with phrases that conjure the enchantment of transformation and the bittersweet longing of moments faded, the Shugerts make the listener feel as though Frost’s words were meant for this platform all along — despite possibly what many literary purists would have to say.

The album is available now on Bandcamp as a pre-release and will be available on all platforms and streaming services March 12. It’s a must-have for students of the written word, just as it is for those music fans who wish to spend days and nights submerged in the swell of stringed instruments and heartfelt vocals.

Madeline Shugert grew up in Fort Collins and Matt Shugert grew up in Highlands Ranch. The two met while studying music at the University of Colorado Boulder.

We caught up with the husband-and-wife duo to find out more about the inspiration behind their latest release that was recorded at Colorado Sound Studios in Westminster, a possible livestream performance this month and how living in China has influenced them musically.

Daily Camera: I really love this idea of an album being inspired directly by poems of Robert Frost. What made you want to set his words to music and what has feedback been so far?

Madeline Shugert: The idea for this project began last February, pretty much at the beginning of the COVID pandemic. The whole process started quite organically. I’d been looking back and reflecting on some of my favorite poems by Robert Frost and as I read, I became completely captivated by them — the incredible imagery, lyricism and sense of meter. We were also particularly drawn to his poems for their layered complexity, something we hope to depict through our musical setting. On the surface, they beautifully illustrate settings of nature, rural life and the feelings associated with the impending change of seasons. But more deeply, they reveal themes of love, sorrow, isolation and the reality of loss and mortality.

The first poem we chose to set to song was “October.” This poem grapples with the inevitability of aging and highlights the importance of cherishing moments of joy and savoring the fleeting beauty of fall colors before winter. We really enjoyed setting this poem to music with an energetic modal groove, tight vocal harmonies, and a playful banjo riff. We intentionally choose to repeat “slow, slow, make this day slow, for tomorrow may form and go” to accentuate the importance of living in the moment.

We have received positive feedback regarding the concept for the album and I think it has also inspired some listeners to revisit Robert Frost’s poems. For many people, the last time they really contemplated his poetry was likely in high school or university. His poems and the themes within are truly timeless and we hope our album brings them to the forefront in a fresh way.

DC: So, you consider this album not just a homage to the iconic writer, but a platform for fans of his to enjoy his work in a reinvented way. I imagine it also brings his work to a new crop of fans that may not be as familiar with it, right?

Matt Shugert: Yes, we certainly hope to pay tribute to the wonderful poetry of Robert Frost through this project. His poems stand alone as beautiful and thought-provoking works of art and it was a unique challenge to consider what we could add to such masterpieces. Our goal is to present these poems through a new lens while honoring the original text.

I also think this album can serve as an introduction or re-introduction to his poetry. As beloved and iconic as Robert Frost is, I am sure there are many people who are unfamiliar with his poems or haven’t read them in years. We hope our music can be heard as both a unique original work as well as an entry point to the poetry from which it was inspired.

DC: Are there any other poets you would like to honor in this way musically going forward?

Madeline Shugert: This project was really fulfilling and we would definitely consider this type of album again in the future. We think it would be particularly interesting to collaborate with and honor the works of a contemporary living poet. Since we have been so immersed in this album for the past year, we haven’t yet seriously considered who that might be.

DC: How did this process differ from sitting down and composing original lyrics?

Matt Shugert: I think the way poets write can be really inspiring to musicians. We found Robert Frost’s poems to be innately musical, containing interesting phrasing, meter and rhyme schemes. Also, many of the elements that make a great song were woven into these poems already; a compelling story, vivid imagery and thought-provoking, relatable themes.

One noticeable difference setting this poetry to music was the lack of repeated text. If I were writing lyrics myself, I would probably write a chorus or feature more repetition. In this case, we wanted to leave the text unchanged as much as possible to honor the form of the poem. In “My November Guest” and “Love and a Question,” the story told throughout the poem was so compelling we just left the text alone and supported the story with music. However, in certain poems such as “October,” or “The Aim Was Song,” we chose to repeat particular phrases for emphasis.

Having a preexisting text to guide the songwriting process was in some ways limiting, but ultimately led to some creative musical decisions that we would never have come up with if we were composing original lyrics.

DC: I know the album hits all streaming services on March 12, but are you guys planning any livestreamed shows that fans can look forward to?

Madeline Shugert: We are tentatively planning to do a livestream on the evening of March 27. Still working out the details, so please check out our website mattandmadelineshugert.com for updates. We would absolutely love to share this music with all of the folks back home.

Matt and Madeline Shugert, Colorado-raised musicians, visit Sandstone Ranch Visitors Center in Longmont in September 2020. The folk duo’s debut album, “The Aim Was Song,” is a tribute to the work of poet Robert Frost. It hits all streaming services March 12. (Kirsten Cohen/ Courtesy photo)DC: I know you both have strong ties to Colorado. What prompted you two to make the move to China? Would you say the country is influencing you musically?

Matt Shugert: After finishing graduate school in music, both of us had our aim on living and working abroad. We are both avid travelers and wanted the experience of living in another country for a more extended period of time. We were pretty open to where we could live, but when two good opportunities presented themselves in Shanghai, China, we decided to give it a go. Five years later, we are still happy and grateful to be here. This being said, Colorado is still a really special place for us. We both grew up in Colorado and our families still live there, so it is a place we will be coming back to.

Musically, I think living in China has definitely influenced us. We have had the chance to hear some pretty amazing Chinese traditional music and instruments throughout our time here. Traveling around China, we have been blown away by some of the unique instruments and vocal traditions from the various ethnic minorities in China. The past several years I have also been studying a round-bodied, fretted string instrument called ruan.

We’ve also had opportunities to perform and collaborate with some very talented Chinese musicians, playing both Chinese music as well as American folk music and jazz. I think combining some of these Chinese influences and instruments with American folk music could make a really unique album.